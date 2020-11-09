Nick Hagelin initially gained widespread attention when he appeared as a contestant on season 10 of The Voice. He stunned the judges during his blind audition and ultimately ended up joining Team Christina. Despite being eliminated in the fifth week of the competition, his time on the show resulted in him building a massive fan base and helped take his career to new heights. In the years since being on the show, Nick has been doing his thing and working hard to push his career forward. His music has been featured on several major networks, and he’s hoping to accomplish even more. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nick Hagelin.
1. His Son Was Born With A Rare Disease
When Nick’s son, Bash, was born, he was diagnosed with a very rare disease called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC). During an interview with Global Genes Nick said, “We had no idea during the pregnancy. In retrospect there were things that made sense. He wasn’t moving a lot. He was always sort of lopsided in her belly.” Nick continued, “He was born with a club foot, his shoulders were all hunched up to his ears—we couldn’t see the definitions of his elbows in his arms.” Despite the challenges he faces, Bash continues to have a positive attitude and he enjoys being as independent as he can. Nick also has another son named Ace who was born in 2018.
2. He Was A Ballet Dancer
Nick has always been drawn to music, but it wasn’t always singing that had his attention. He began his career as a ballet dancer. Nick started taking ballet lessons when he was was very young and eventually joined the Carolina Ballet Company which is where he and his wife met.
3. He’s An Actor
Many people know Nick best for his career as a singer, however, he’s also had some acting roles. He made his first TV appearance in an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2013. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias which has already been renewed for a second season.
4. He Encourages People To Express Their True Feelings
Self expression isn’t an easy thing for a lot of people to do, but it’s a must for someone who works in in the music industry. When an artist is performing, the audience should be able to feel it. For that reason, he encourages people not to be scared of expressing their true feelings.
5. His Parents Are Singers
Nick was born in New York to parents who loved music. Both of Nick’s parents are also singers and they met each other when they sang together in a choir in college. With such a strong musical background in his family, it probably wasn’t much of a surprise to anyone when Nick got into singing himself.
6. He’s A Big Sting Fan
Every creative person needs inspiration, and for Nick, a lot of that inspiration came from the legendary singer, Sting. Nick told The Odyssey, “Sting is a huge inspiration, he represents the ultimate singer songwriter in my opinion.” He is also a big fan of Michael Jackson.
7. He’s Been Writing Songs Since He Was 12-Years-Old
Nick’s voice has gotten him lots of attention, but he some great songwriting skills to go right along with it. He started writing songs when he was about 12-years-old. After he quit ballet he got more involved in songwriting and began to hone his talent even further.
8. He Loves To Stay Active
Staying in good shape is an important part of being a performer. Doing shows requires a lot of energy and and regular exercise helps artist be able to meet the demands of performing. Nick loves to stay active and sometimes he even shares his workout routine with his followers on Instagram.
9. He’s A YouTuber
Nick started a YouTube channel in 2007 and has posted videos of performances on it ever since. Over the years, he’s gained an impressive following on the channel and it was one of the things that originally got him noticed for The Voice. At the moment, his channel has more than 17,000 subscribers and 2.3 million total views.
10. He Likes To Cook
Nick is a pretty busy guy, so he probably doesn’t get to spend as much time at home as he would like. When he is home, however, the kitchen is one of his favorite places to be. He enjoys cooking and it gives him another way to express himself creatively. He has dedicated an entire highlight section on Instagram to his recipes.