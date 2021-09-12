Over the last decade, Nick Wright has become a fixture in the sports journalism world. Known for his commentary on several sports, Nick has never been the type to bite his tongue. He watches every game closely, and he always has something to say. While some people have fallen in love with his style of broadcasting, others feel that Nick can be a little over the top. No matter what you think about him, though, we can all agree that Nick is a master of getting people’s attention. Even though he’s already accomplished a lot in his career, it’ll be great to see what the future has in store for him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nick Wright.
1. He’s From Missouri
Nick Wright was born and raised in the Kansas City, MO area and he is very proud of his midwestern roots. Kansas City is a place with a long history of sports, and it is home to professional football and baseball teams. Fortunately, the 2010s was a good decade for the city in terms of sports with the Royals winning the World Series in 2015 and the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl in 2019.
2. He’s A Syracuse Alum
After high school, Nick decided that he wanted to head up north for his college education. He attended Syracuse University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 2007. Unlike lots of other college grads, Nick is actually working in the field that he went to school for.
3. He Was A Contestant On Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?
Not long after graduating from college, Nick got the chance to compete on the popular game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? During an interview with the Daily Orange, Nick discussed his time on the show and said, “I was nervous about the money. Not about being in front of the people. It’s really just sinking in that I’m going to be on TV. The whole time I was there, I wasn’t thinking about the about the TV. I was thinking, ‘if I don’t screw this up I can make a lot of money.’”
4. He’s A Husband And Father
There’s no denying the fact that Nick’s career takes up a pretty big chunk of his time, but that doesn’t mean it’s the most important thing in his life. He is a very devoted family man and he is happily married. He and his wife have three children and live in New York City.
5. He Plays Poker
Sports aren’t the only kind of competition that interests Nick. In 2021, he decided that he wanted to enter the world of poker and he played his first major match in the summer. He is also slated to appear in Poker After Dark. Other than that, it’s unclear what his future plans for poker look like.
6. He Loves Connecting With People On Social Media
The success that Nick has had as a commentator has also led to him building a large social media following. People love to reach out to him via social media, and he enjoys responding. It’s very common to see him holding conversations with his followers and colleagues on Twitter.
7. He’s A Dog Person
Knowing whether someone prefers dogs or cats can provide you with some serious insight into what that person might be like. For anyone who was wondering, Nick appears to be a diehard dog person. Based on some of his Instagram posts, it looks like he and his family have two dogs.
8. He Likes His Privacy
Just because Nick has a career that puts him in the spotlight doesn’t mean that he wants to take his personal life along for the ride. Over the years, he has done a good job of maintaining a good sense of privacy. Although he posts photos of his wife and children on Instagram, he hasn’t shared much information about them.
9. Many People Find Him To Be Annoying
Winning an award is usually one of the highest honors a person can receive, but as we all know, not all awards are created equally. In 2019, The Spun voted Nick Wright was voted the Most Annoying Person in Sports Media. He beat out well-known sports journalist Stephen A. Smith for the number one spot.
10. It’s Unclear If He’s Ever Played Any Sports
Nick has made a living out of public critiquing athletes and their performances, but we weren’t able to find any information to suggest that he’s ever been an athlete himself. If he has never played competitive sports, some people may be a little put off by the fact that he has such strong opinions.