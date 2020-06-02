10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nicola Correia-Damude

Nicola Correia-Damude is an actress and singer from Toronto, Canada who is best known for her appearance as a regular member of the cast of “Shadowhunters.” If you’re wondering what happened to her since then, we did a little snooping to find out what she’s been up to lately. We made some interesting discoveries and we found 10 things that you probably didn’t know about her.
1. Her Birthday
She was born on June 21, 1981. She is based out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She has a wonderfully diverse heritage. Her father is a Canadian and her mother is from the country of Guyana. This has helped to shape her belief that there is a need for cultural diversity in the entertainment industry. This is something that she consistently advocates for.
2. She is also a musician
Nicola is a multi-talented entertainer who not only is a professional actress, but she is also a singer as well as a songwriter. This makes it possible for her to perform her own original works. She is a musician on top of that. She plays two different instruments. Nicola is a guitar player as well as being a pianist.
3. Correia-Dmude is also a dancer
As if it was not enough that Nicola is a skilled professional actress, singer, and musician, but there is yet more to know about her artistic skills. She is also a dancer. She has a background in a variety of different dancing styles. These include tap, step, jazz, classical, and modern.
4. Correia-Damude is formally trained in the performing arts
Nicola attended the Etobicoke School of the Arts, a well as the Birmingham Conservatory for Classical Theatre, and Studio 58, graduating from these programs in preparation for a career as an entertainer. She has had experience acting on the stage. She was a member of the cast of “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Coriolanus,” at the Stratford Festival, and at the Shaw Festival, in “The Women and Albertine in Five Times.” She also took the stage at the Factory Theatre in the stage production “The Madonna Painter, at the Tarragon Theatre, “Within the Glass,” and in “Botticelli in the Fire & Sunday in Sodom.”
5. Nicola made her screen debut in 2005
The first television appearance that Nicola made was in the television series “Young Blades” in a minor role as a cafe waitress. Although it was a very small part, it was a start. She went on to be cast in the role of Play Vala in the television series “Stargate SG 1” the same year. She was cast in recurring role-playing the part of Diane in a season of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” from 2005 through 2006, and she also had a small role as a nurse in the film “Memory” in 2006.
6. There was a big gap in her acting work history from 2006 until 2011
After a five-year absence, she appeared as Col Lorilys Ramos in the TV documentary series ” Air Emergency” and in the film short “Furstenau Mysteries” in 2011. She was cast in the lead role as Margarita in the 2012 film of the same title.
7. Work picked up for Nicola
In 2012, Nicola also appeared in the film short “Where Are the Dolls” as well as having a part in “Havana 57.” In 2013 she was cast in 3 episodes of the television series “Haven” as Rhonda, followed by a recurring role as Nikki in “The Strain.” In 2014, Nicola made a guest appearance in the television series “Remedy, as well as one episode of “Republic of Doyle.”
8. She has been extremely busy the past year
Most recently, Nicola Correia-Damude has had a lot on her plate. Her acting portfolio began to fill and is now at 35 credits of acting projects. In 2019 she appeared in “Shadowhunters as Maryse Lightwood, which began in 2016. She also appeared in a recurring role as Mom in “Dino Dana”, a short TV series. Nicola was in 2 episodes of “The Boys, a couple of episodes of “Save Me,” as well as appearing in “Northern Rescue” and “Ghostwriter which is a recurring role in which she plays the part of Amy Reyna.
9. Nicola has more works coming up for 2020
Nicola Correia-Damude is still going strong for 2020 with more on her plate than ever before. You’ll see her in a recurring role as Gina Fernandez in the television series “October Faction” as well as an appearance in “Endlings” as Maria and as Christina in “My Spy.” She is also in recurring roles in “Nurses” as Dr. Vanessa Banks, in “Burden of Truth” as Diane, in “Coroner” as Kelly Hart, in “Dino Dana-The Movie” as Mom, and in “Ghostwriter” again as Amy Reyna. She has one more film in the pipeline. She will appear as Nancy Gibbon in the film “Die in a Gunfight” which is in the post-production stage of development.
10. She is an actress to keep your eye on
Nicola Correia-Damude is on fire these days. She has a schedule that would be seriously hard to keep up with. She is a rising star that is currently shining very brightly at a time when television has once again become an important part of our lives. With the current pandemic and stay at home orders in place, there are many people who spend weeks at home without leaving the house except for essential trips and the need for quality entertainment is extreme. We need distractions to take our minds off of the horrors that are taking place in the world around us. Nicola is getting more exposure in her multiple recurring roles now than ever before, and she is quickly becoming a favorite for some viewers who appreciate her contributions to their entertainment. She is an actress that is in her prime and she’s getting more roles than ever before. When things return to normal, and cameras begin rolling once again we look forward to much more from her in the future.