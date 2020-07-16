At the moment, Nicola Peltz is best-known for her recent engagement to David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn. However, it’s important to know that there’s much more to Brooklyn than just her relationship status. She has also been acting since she was 13, and over the years she’s made several on screen appearances in movies like Transformers: Age of Extinction and The Last Airbender. While she may not be an A-lister (yet) she has been putting in lots of hard work over the years and she’s made the most of every opportunity she’s received. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nicola Peltz.
1. Her Father Is A Billionaire
Many people who haven’t heard of Nicola Peltz would likely assume that she is marrying ‘up’ by joining the Beckham family, but it actually might just be the other way around. Nicola comes from a very wealthy family herself. Her father is Nelson Peltz, a billionaire who is on the board of several high profile companies including Wendy’s and Madison Square Garden.
2. She’s Jewish
Nicola was raised in the Jewish faith. Her father’s ancestry traces back to Russia and Austria and he comes from an Ashkenazi Jewish background. There’s no word yet on what role faith will play in her marriage to Brooklyn. However, we do know that he isn’t Jewish.
3. She Played Hockey As A Child
Nicola played hockey for many years growing up. In fact, at one point she envisioned herself becoming a professional hockey player. Although that dream didn’t come true for her, it did for her brother, Brad. Brad was drafted into the NHL in 2009 by the Ottawa Senators.
4. Rihanna Is Her Fashion Icon
Acting may be Nicola’s main passion, but fashion is a close second. She loves putting together outfits and wearing items from some of the top designers in the world. Some of her favorite brands include Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. But if she had to pick one person to be her fashion icon, it would be Rihanna. Nicole told Elle, “Honestly, she’s amazing. She can put anything on and she looks amazing.”
5. She Supports The Black Lives Matter Movement
Nicola is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and use her platform to defend the things she believes in. Over the last several months, she has been very open in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the fights to end police brutality and racism. Not only has she posted on social media, she’s also attended local protests.
6. She Previously Dated Anwar Hadid
Brooklyn Beckham isn’t the only well-known person Nicola has been in a relationship with. Prior to Brooklyn, she dated Bella and Gigi’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid. Their relationship began some time in 2017, but apparently, she and Anwar had been friends for a while before they began their relationship. It’s unclear exactly why Nicola and Anwar broke up. In the past, Nicola has also been linked to Justin Bieber.
7. She Was In A Miley Cyrus Video
TV and film appearances aren’t the only times Nicola has been on the screen. She also rubbed elbows with some people in the music industry. Nicola had a cameo in Miley Cyrus’ 2008 video for the song “7 Things”. Additionally, she was in a Zayn Malik video in 2016 for the song “It’s You.”
8. She’s Signed To A Modeling Agency
Nicola is natural in front of the camera in more ways than one. On top of acting, she is also a professional model who is signed to IMG Models. In 2016, she appeared on the cover of the French magazine, L’Officiel. She has also done some work with the clothing company ASOS. However, it seems like she has put most of her focus on acting over the last couple of years.
9. She Has Six Brothers
Nicola comes from a large close knit family. She has 6 brothers and 1 older sister. As you can imagine, growing up in a family with so many brothers was an interesting experience for Nicola. During an interview she said, “growing up with so many boys, it makes you tough. You get teased. There’s no tiptoeing around each other. You say it the way it is; you’re honest.”
10. She’s A Beyonce Fan
It goes without saying that Beyonce is one of the most successful entertainers of all time. Beyonce’s career has given the music industry a little something for everybody. Although Nicola hasn’t labeled herself a member of the Bey Hive, she has said that she is a big fan of Beyonce and her music.