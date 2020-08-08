In the 21 years since Big Brother has been on the air, one of the most exciting parts of the show has been getting to new the HouseGuests. When Nicole Anthony walked into the Big Brother house at the start of season 21, it quickly became clear that she was going to become one of the show’s most unforgettable guests. Nicole’s quirky personality and good vibes instantly became a hit among cast members and viewers. Although she didn’t go home as the winner of the season, she did earn the honor of being voted America’s Favorite HouseGuest. Since her time on the show, Nicole has built a strong social media presence that now includes over 100,000 followers. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nicole Anthony.
1. She Loves To Read
Nicole has a nerdy side and she isn’t afraid to show it. One of her favorite things to do is read, and it’s something she likes to do whenever she gets the chance. However, Nicole’s love of reading isn’t just about books. She likes to read almost anything: blogs, discussing, lyric analyses, literally almost anything.
2. She Got Over A Million Votes For Favorite HouseGuest
Nicole didn’t just win the contest to become America’s Favorite HouseGuest, she totally knocked it out of the park. She got more than 1 million votes from fans of the show. Knowing that so many people liked and connected with her is a feeling that Nicole will always be grateful for.
3. She Co-Hosts A Podcast
Since her time on Big Brother, Nicole has become an official content creator. She co-hosts a podcast called Hello, Friends! with her friend Eric Curto. According to the podcast’s website the show gives “fans and insight into our personal lives, friendship, and, of course, humorous opinions on the hottest topics in today’s world, including what’s, and who’s, on reality television.” New episodes of Hello, Friends! are posted each day.
4. She Dated One Of Her House Mate’s Brother
Being on Big Brother proved to be beneficial for Nicole in a few ways. On top of winning a cash prize and being deemed the fan favorite, she also found a romantic connection. Shortly after the show, she started dating her housemate, Tommy Braco’s brother, Philip. Unfortunately, the relationship only lasted for a few months.
5. She Didn’t Think Viewers Would Like Her
Not only was Nicole honored by the fact that viewers loved her, she was also surprised. She told Gold Derby, ” To be completely honest, I just thought I was perceived as another person, like a filler slot, somebody who’s a bit odd. I thought in future seasons, people would talk and be like, “Who was that one that liked rainbows and unicorns?” “I dunno, but she was a bit odd.” “How did she get to final three?” “Yeah, I dunno.” And that was my biggest fear, so I didn’t think I was noteworthy. It didn’t even cross my mind that people would [like me].”
6. She Makes Videos On Cameo
Do you have any friends or family member who are big fans of Nicole? If so, you have the chance to give them the perfect gift: a personalized video shout out directly from Nicole. She has an account on Cameo where she makes customized videos and sells them for $45.
7. She Likes To Watch TV
Being in front of the camera isn’t the only time Nicole enjoys TV. She’s also a big TV viewer and she has a special interest in reality shows. She often shares recaps on social media of episodes from her favorite shows. She definitely has a knack for providing solid review of TV shows and it would be cool if she started doing it more often.
8. She’s A Very Positive Person
Life is full of twists and turns and it’s not always to see the cup as being half full. However, Nicole tries her best to be positive no matter the circumstances. No matter how bad things get, Nicole knows they will eventually get better. This outlook definitely played a major role in the success she had on Big Brother.
9. She Strongly Supports Black Lives Matter
Nicole has built a pretty impressive following on social media since her time on Big Brother. She currently has 143,000 followers on Instagram and she has been using her platform to speak out about issues that are important to her. She has shared several posts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight to end racism.
10. Being On Big Brother Helped Her Confidence
When Nicole started her journey on Big Brother, she wasn’t a very confident person, however, that changed by the end of the season. She says, “I started the game without self-confidence. I was quirky and I embraced it. I looked around and saw very, very beautiful women and handsome men. Then I looked at myself and said, “Oh, no. I’m not like them. I’m different…” As the season went on, I realized, “I don’t need to do things like other people. I don’t need to talk about something just because others are or dress a certain way. I’m Nicole, and that’s okay. That’s enough.”