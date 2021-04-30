If you grew up during the 90s/2000s, you probably remember seeing Nicole Bilderback’s face in quite a few popular shows of the time. She made guest appearances in series like Clueless, Dawson’s Creek, and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Although she didn’t always have the largest roles, Nicole always had a commanding screen presence that made her nearly impossible to forget. In more recent years, she has been in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and NCIS: New Orleans. Nicole’s fans will also be excited to know that she will appear in the upcoming Freeform series, Cruel Summer. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Nicole Bilderback.
1. She Was Born In Korea
Nicole was born in Seoul, South Korea and she comes from a very diverse background that includes Korean, Chinese, and Japanese ancestries. She was adopted by an American family shortly after birth and she was raised in the Dallas area. She lived in Texas until relocating to Los Angeles in the early 90s to pursue acting.
2. She Is A Dancer
The world knows Nicole as an actor, but most people don’t realize that isn’t the only experience she has with performing. Nicole is also a dancer who has been trained in several different styles of dance. From what we can tell, Nicole has never pursued dance at the professional level.
3. She Auditioned For Crazy Rich Asians
The 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians turned out to be one of the biggest movies of the year. Although Nicole wasn’t in the film, she did audition for a part. During an interview with the Huffington Post, she said, “I read for the role of Astrid, played by the lovely Gemma Chan. And I gave a great read, and casting over in China had contacted my agent and said, “She was fantastic,” and the producers remembered me and everything, so it was all good. But they ended up casting predominantly European actors. It was a bummer. I really wanted that role! [But] I was just happy the movie was being made.”
4. She Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Acting isn’t the only contribution Nicole has made to the entertainment industry. She also enjoys telling stories from the other side of the camera. Although she only has one official writing and production credit, she has been working on other projects. According to the bio on her website, she’s already created three ready-to-pitch treatments.
5. She’s An Activist
Nicole is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up for the things she believes in. She is a very strong supporter of the fight to end racism and has used her platform to spread information and raise awareness. She also isn’t shy about expressing her political opinions.
6. She Has An Account On Cameo
If you or someone you know is a huge fan of Nicole’s, you’ll be excited to hear that you can get a personalized video shoutout directly from her. Nicole is currently selling these video shoutouts on Cameo for $20. People can also get the opportunity to DM her for $10.99.
7. She Does Her Own Stunts
When an actor has a role that requires their character to be involved in any kind of intense physical activity, a stunt double is often brought in for those scenes. Nicole, however, has always preferred to handle those scenes on her own. Nicole has done all of her own stunts in the movies and TV shows she’s been in.
8. She Auditioned For Amber In Clueless
Nicole made her debut movie appearance in the 1995 film, Clueless in which she played a character named summer. What many people don’t know is that she also auditioned for another character in the movie. She told the Huffington Post, “I also auditioned for the role of Amber. When I went in for the callback, which was with the director, Amy Heckerling, and all the producers, I remember they actually added another role for me, so I read also for the role of Heather, Josh’s girlfriend in the movie. So I was being considered for all three of those roles.”
9. She’s Passionate About Fitness
If there’s one thing Nicole is always going to find time for, it’s exercise. Keeping herself in tip-top shape has always been high on the priority list for Nicole. She loves to stay active and she enjoys a wide variety of workouts including yoga, spin, kickboxing, and other forms of martial arts.
10. She Doesn’t Like To Limit Herself
As an Asian woman in the entertainment industry, there are lots of people who have tried to limit what Nicole can do. She, however, has never liked to think that way. On her website, she said, “I am an actress, who happens to be Asian American. Not an Asian Actress. This does not limit my ability, nor should it limit my opportunities to play any female character.”