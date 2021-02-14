10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Boyd

If we said the name Nicole Boyd to you, would you know to whom we are referring? Many will not, but you would probably recognize the name Bam Margera. He’s one of the guys who likes to hand out with his friends, film themselves doing stupid, ridiculous, dangerous stuff, and he’s made millions off of it. Yes, you know Bam Margera. Meet Nicole Boyd Margera – his wife. That’s right, the man who made the term “Jackass,” famous is a married man, and he has a lovely wife. If you’re ready to learn more about her, we have you covered.
1. She’s in Her 30s
Nikki Boyd was born on January 24, 1984. This means she just celebrated her 37th birthday in 2021, and that’s a big deal. She was able to celebrate her 2020 birthday prior to the pandemic, and now she’s able to celebrate this one because so much of the world has opened back up and is going about its business. She lucked out on the birthday front with that one.
2. She’s A Star, Too
When she’s not busy being a wife and mom, she’s worked as a model and an actress. She even took some of her time back in the beginning of her career to work alongside her husband in “Jackass,” and fans really fell for her when she was on the show with him.
3. She’s Multi-Talented
We mentioned she works as a model and an actress, but did we mention she’s also a photographer and a graphic designer? Both of those take a lot of precision and skill, and she seems to be doing just fine making sure she’s able to tackle everything she loves at once.
4. She’s a California Girl
With her dark hair and bold makeup choices and her fondness for black, she might not meet the preconceived notion of what your typical California girl looks like, but she’s just that. She was born and raised in La Mirada back in the 80s. Her mom and dad also had a son, so she has a brother.
5. She Met Her Husband in 2012
The couple met almost a decade ago in 2012. They were in California, and they met at a theater in Petaluma. We aren’t entirely sure what happened next, but it wasn’t long before they were being photographed together, and rumors of a romance began to hit the press. They didn’t deny it, but they didn’t wait too long to get really serious, either. It was around a year after they met that they decided to get married.
6. She Married in Iceland
It’s not your first go-to when you think of a destination wedding, but we love the idea of being married in such a beautiful country. The couple tied the knot in the famous city of Reykjavik, and it was a beautiful day for them. What a background.
7. She’s Had Some Issues
While we all know that Bam Margera was very open about his first marriage and the fact that he and his ex-wife couldn’t make things work largely because of his sobriety issues, it seems that he and his second wife might have something in common. She was once charged with a DUI, but we don’t know where they stand at the moment on their sobriety as a couple – though we’d like to say that they are both sober and doing well at the moment.
8. They Moved to Spain
These two don’t really do much of anything that the world expects the moment that they expect it, and it’s part of their charm. Right now, they are living in Spain. The rumors state that because he’s had some issues with his sobriety and some relapses over the years, they decided to get away from it all and move somewhere they could focus on their family and their lives together.
9. They’re Very Private
They share enough with their fans to keep them happy, but this couple doesn’t really go out of their way to discuss anything with anyone. They seem to be the type who live their lives, they do what they want to do, and they move on from it without any care in the world as to what anyone else thinks. They’re largely private about their lives, and we think they should be.
10. They’re Doing All Right
It seems that despite the many issues in his life over the years, the one thing that is going well for Bam Margera and his wife is their financial situation. They have an estimated net worth of $45 million as of 2021, which is not too bad.