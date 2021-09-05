Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Elizabeth Berger

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Elizabeth Berger

12 mins ago

You’ve probably never seen Elizabeth Berger’s face before, but there’s still a chance that you’re very familiar with her work. She is a very talented screenwriter who has given us shows like This Is Us and Love, Victor. Her creativity combined with her desire to tell authentic stories are two things that have been instrumental in helping her achieve large amounts of success. TV fans will be happy to know that Elizabeth will be writing and executive producing an upcoming sitcom called How I Met Your Father which is a reboot of How I Met Your Mother. If the reboot is anywhere near as popular as the original, Elizabeth will have yet another hit on her hands. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Elizabeth Berger.

1. She’s Based In New York

Since Elizabeth has spent her career behind the scenes, it’s probably not too surprising that she likes to live a fairly private life. As a result, we weren’t able to find any information on her upbringing or where she’s from. However, we do know that she is currently based in New York City.

2. She Doesn’t Have Any Acting Credits

It’s very common for writers, directors, and producers to make at least one on-screen appearance throughout their careers. But it looks like Elizabeth doesn’t have any interest in being in front of the camera. She doesn’t have any acting credits at the moment and there’s nothing to suggest that she plans on doing any acting.

3. She Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For What She Believes In

As you have been able to guess by her work, Elizabeth isn’t the type to shy away from sensitive subjects. Her work isn’t the only place where does that, though. In real life, she is very vocal about the things she has believed in and has used her platform to promote human rights.

4. She Is A Wife And Mother

Whoever said that it’s impossible to have it all has clearly never met Elizabeth. Not only does she have a very successful career, but things are also going well for her in her personal life. She is happily married to a man named Jeremy. Although she has posted several photos of him on social media, he doesn’t appear to be tagged in any of them. The couple has one child together.

5. She Likes To Read

Elizabeth has made a living from telling amazing stories, but there are also times where she wants to be on the other side. She enjoys reading books and they give her the opportunity to relax and get lost in good stories. On top of that, being an avid reader is an important quality for a writer to have.

6. She Is A Dog And Cat Person

The debate over cats and dogs can be very polarizing. Most people know exactly which side of the argument they’re on, and they only gravitate towards one animal. That, however, isn’t the case for Elizabeth. She is a big fan of both and it appears that she has at least one dog and a couple of cats.

7. She Met Her Writing Partner In College

Elizabeth and her writing partner, Isaac Aptaker, have been working together for many years. They have proven to be a dynamic duo and they have New York University to thank for it. The two met while they were both students there and quickly began working together.

8. She Has Been Nominated For An Emmy

When you work in the entertainment industry, winning an award typically becomes a goal at some point. Although she Elizabeth has yet to take home a major award, but she’s come pretty close. She has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards. Hopefully, however, she will be taking home a major award in the future.

9. She Is Available For Speaking Gigs

Not only does Elizabeth love sharing her talent with the world, but she also enjoys sharing her knowledge with others. According to All American Speakers, Elizabeth does speaking engagements although it’s unclear what topics she typically talks about. More than likely, though, her speeches probably have something to do with what it’s like to be in the entertainment industry.

10. She Loves Food

There are some people who only eat for the sake of nutrients, but there are also people who love eating for the sake of enjoying their food. Elizabeth is part of the latter group. She loves eating a wide variety of foods and enjoys trying new dishes, especially when she’s out traveling.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Lando Calrissian’s Daughter Jannah is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Why Simu Liu’s Costume in Shang-Chi Will Cause Mixed Reactions
What We Learned from The Ultra City Smiths Trailer for AMC
Why Kevin Can F*** Himself is the TV Show We all Needed
The Top Five Feature Film Debuts of All-Time
Why The Bleach Live Action Adaptation Worked
Robert Pattinson Wants His Salary Doubled for The Batman Sequel
The Expendables 4: Ready For its Action-Packed Comeback
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Bart Simpson Prank Pulled on Real Life School Board Meeting
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jolie Hoang-Rappaport
Harold and Kumar is Getting Credit for MCU Stars’ Inspiration
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
Why We’ll Be Skipping the Saints Row Reboot
Every Region in Call of Duty Zombies Outbreak
The Five Greatest Marvel Video Games of All-Time
The Best Call of Duty Zombie Maps Part 1