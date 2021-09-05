10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Elizabeth Berger

You’ve probably never seen Elizabeth Berger’s face before, but there’s still a chance that you’re very familiar with her work. She is a very talented screenwriter who has given us shows like This Is Us and Love, Victor. Her creativity combined with her desire to tell authentic stories are two things that have been instrumental in helping her achieve large amounts of success. TV fans will be happy to know that Elizabeth will be writing and executive producing an upcoming sitcom called How I Met Your Father which is a reboot of How I Met Your Mother. If the reboot is anywhere near as popular as the original, Elizabeth will have yet another hit on her hands. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Elizabeth Berger.
1. She’s Based In New York
Since Elizabeth has spent her career behind the scenes, it’s probably not too surprising that she likes to live a fairly private life. As a result, we weren’t able to find any information on her upbringing or where she’s from. However, we do know that she is currently based in New York City.
2. She Doesn’t Have Any Acting Credits
It’s very common for writers, directors, and producers to make at least one on-screen appearance throughout their careers. But it looks like Elizabeth doesn’t have any interest in being in front of the camera. She doesn’t have any acting credits at the moment and there’s nothing to suggest that she plans on doing any acting.
3. She Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For What She Believes In
As you have been able to guess by her work, Elizabeth isn’t the type to shy away from sensitive subjects. Her work isn’t the only place where does that, though. In real life, she is very vocal about the things she has believed in and has used her platform to promote human rights.
4. She Is A Wife And Mother
Whoever said that it’s impossible to have it all has clearly never met Elizabeth. Not only does she have a very successful career, but things are also going well for her in her personal life. She is happily married to a man named Jeremy. Although she has posted several photos of him on social media, he doesn’t appear to be tagged in any of them. The couple has one child together.
5. She Likes To Read
Elizabeth has made a living from telling amazing stories, but there are also times where she wants to be on the other side. She enjoys reading books and they give her the opportunity to relax and get lost in good stories. On top of that, being an avid reader is an important quality for a writer to have.
6. She Is A Dog And Cat Person
The debate over cats and dogs can be very polarizing. Most people know exactly which side of the argument they’re on, and they only gravitate towards one animal. That, however, isn’t the case for Elizabeth. She is a big fan of both and it appears that she has at least one dog and a couple of cats.
7. She Met Her Writing Partner In College
Elizabeth and her writing partner, Isaac Aptaker, have been working together for many years. They have proven to be a dynamic duo and they have New York University to thank for it. The two met while they were both students there and quickly began working together.
8. She Has Been Nominated For An Emmy
When you work in the entertainment industry, winning an award typically becomes a goal at some point. Although she Elizabeth has yet to take home a major award, but she’s come pretty close. She has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards. Hopefully, however, she will be taking home a major award in the future.
9. She Is Available For Speaking Gigs
Not only does Elizabeth love sharing her talent with the world, but she also enjoys sharing her knowledge with others. According to All American Speakers, Elizabeth does speaking engagements although it’s unclear what topics she typically talks about. More than likely, though, her speeches probably have something to do with what it’s like to be in the entertainment industry.
10. She Loves Food
There are some people who only eat for the sake of nutrients, but there are also people who love eating for the sake of enjoying their food. Elizabeth is part of the latter group. She loves eating a wide variety of foods and enjoys trying new dishes, especially when she’s out traveling.