Nicole Maines may be a new face in the entertainment industry, but she’s made it her mission to make her presence known. In just a few short years, she has been able to accomplish more than many could imagine. Since making her on screen debut in 2015, she has quickly become one of the hottest up and coming stars in the industry. She is best-known for her role as Nia Nal in the TV series Supergirl. The role has given her the chance to show the world just how talented she is, and it’s also provided her with a large platform that allows her to stand up for the things she believes in. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nicole Maines.
1. She’s Transgender
Nicole was assigned male at birth, but from a very early age she knew that her gender had been incorrectly assigned. She said, “I really started thinking something wasn’t right…As soon as I could, I tried to voice to my parents that something’s off.” Nicole’s transition has allowed her to be her true self, but it wasn’t an easy journey. In June 2013, she was part of a lawsuit in which her parents sued her school district for discrimination after Maines was told she was no longer allowed to use the girls’ bathroom. The family was awarded $75,000 in the lawsuit.
2. She Sells Videos On Cameo
Even though she’s still early in her career, Nicole has gained a large following. Her fans now have the opportunity to purchase a personalized video shout out from her through a platform called Cameo. The cost for a video is $75 and people also have the option to pay $2.99 to chat with Mains.
3. She Never Thought She’d Have An Acting Career
Nicole has always loved performing and entertaining, but turning it into an actual career never seemed like a legitimate option for her. After all, she grew up in small town Maine where there aren’t a lot of opportunities to break into the entertainment industry. However, once she really got involved she knew there was no turning back.
4. She Was Adopted
Nicole was born in New York. She was adopted at birth and raised primarily in Maine. Her adoptive mother is actually the second cousin of one of Nicole’s biological parents. When Nicole initially began to express her true gender identity, her parents admit that they struggled a bit to understand, but they have since come around and are fully supportive.
5. She Likes To Play Video Games
Nicole is a proud gamer and she enjoys playing video games in her free time. Some of her favorite games include League of Legends, Warframe, Grand Theft Auto, and Battlefront. Not only are games a fun way to pass. the time, but it’s also a great way for her to stay connected with her brother and best friend who live far away.
6. She’s A Disney Movie Fan
Like many other people around the world, Nicole has been spending a lot more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicole has chosen to use this time to rest and relax and one of her favorite ways to do that has been to binge watch Disney movies on Disney Plus.
7. She Loves Fashion
Most people who spend a lot of time in the camera make it a point to always look their best. Nicole Mains is certianly no exception. She loves fashion and has a great sense of style. She loves being able to express herself through the clothing she wears whether she’s on the red carpet or hanging out with friends.
8. She’s An Activist
If there’s one thing you can always count on Nicole to do, it’s use her platform to support the causes that are important to her. Nicole told Inverse, “Every role I play, every act of visibility is radical. It is activism. “In this political climate, we have an administration that is actively trying to suppress trans identity and trans bodies. Being a trans person in the public eye, visibility is activism.”
9. She Has An Identical Twin Brother
Nicole’s identical twin brother, Jonas, was also adopted with her at birth. Having an identical twin was an especially unique experience for Nicole as she discovered her own gender identity. Nicole, Jonas, and the rest of their family were featured in the 2015 book, Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family.
10. She Named Herself After A TV Character
Since Nicole was assigned male at birth, she was given a name that is traditional associated with boys. Once she started her transition she had the opportunity to rename herself. She chose the name Nicole after the fictional character Nicole Bristow from the show Zoey 101.