10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole O’Brien

Nicole O’Brein probably never imagined that one day she’d be on the brink of reality TV fame, but nevertheless here she is. As a cast member on Netflix’s recently announced show, Too Hot to Handle, Nicole will be part of a dating competition that has a one of a kind twist. While most dating shows focus on contestants hooking up, Too Hot to Handle will put the emphasis on emotional bonds. How you are? By forbidding kissing and sex. That’s right, Nicole and her cast mates have been warned against hooking up. Breaking the rule will put their $100,000 prize money in jeopardy. Only time will tell whether or not Nicole will be able to stick it up, but for now, lots of people are just interesting in getting to know more about her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nicole O’Brein.
1. She’s Lives In London
Unlike lots of other reality shows, the cast members on Too Hot to Handle won’t all be from the same country. Nicole was born and raised in the UK. She current lives in the London area. However, she does have Irish ancestry.
2. She Has A Degree
Nicole is proof that it’s possible to have beauty and brains. She began her college career at Bruce College in Cork, Ireland. She then attended college at the University College Cork. Nicole graduated in 2018 with a degree in business/commerce.
3. She’s A Singer
Nicole is a talented singer who has a passionate for sharing her voice. She loves singing covers of songs by well-known artists such as Ariana Grande. She’s posted a few singing videos on Instagram, but it’s hard to tell if she’s released any musical content outside of that.
4. She Opens Up On The Show
Being on reality TV probably isn’t as easy as it looks, especially a reality show centered around dating. Getting to know someone can always be a little awkward, and throwing cameras in the mix only makes it worse. However, Nicole has said that she the experience really opened her up and allowed her to share a side of herself that not everyone gets to see.
5. She’s An Account Executive
After graduating from college, Nicole began immediately putting her education to good use. She began her career as a tele-marketing executive in 2018. She became an account executive in 2019 and currently works for HPCi media. Nicole’s LinkedIn says that her “current role involves co-managing Pure Beauty Magazine, selling advertising space, awards and developing daily new business leads.”
6. She’s A Fashionista
Nicole O’Brein knows a thing or two about style. She has an eye for fashion and knows how to put together an outfit. No matter the occasion, you can bet that Nicole is going to show up looking like she just stepped off the cover of a magazine.
7. She’s A Model
With her combination of good looks and style, it should come as no surprise that Nicole O’Brein is also a model. While it doesn’t look like she’s done any runway work yet, she’s done a few photo shoots throughout the years. If Too Hot to Handle turns out to be as successful of some of Netflix’s other recent reality shows, the modeling offers are sure to come rolling in.
8. She’s Traveled To Several Countries
Nicole loves to get out and see the world. In addition to having lived in London and Ireland, she also loves to travel whenever possible. She’s gotten the chance to go to several countries including the United States, France, and Ibiza.
9. She May Break The Rules On Too Hot To Handle
As mentioned earlier, the rules on Too Hot to Handle forbid the cast members from hooking up. However, cast members do fall victim to temptation, they won’t be removed from the show, they’ll have money removed from the $100,000 prize they stand to win at the end of the show. As you may have guessed, obeying this role isn’t easy for most of the cast members – including Nicole O’Brein. She didn’t seem too happy when the rules were announced and it looks like she may struggle a bit.
10. She’s A Baseball Fan
Baseball is one of the most popular sports in the United States. But in places like the UK, football (soccer) reigns king. However, that hasn’t stopped Nicole from being a fan of America’s favorite pastime. She attended a baseball game in 2018 and sported a Padres jersey.