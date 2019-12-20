10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Tutewohl

Oscar Wilde once said that the only way to eliminate temptation is to yield to it; thus he could resist everything except temptation. Nicole Tutewohl and Karl Collins decided to find out if they could resist the singles on “Temptation Island,” but both failed. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, especially for Nicole, who had for so long gone with the flow of their relationship, believing everything was okay. The reality show brought Nicole some fame, so if you are curious, here is everything you need to know about her.
1. How she and Karl met
Nicole lived in Minnesota and used to work out in the gym. Karl also went to the same gym, and they kept bumping into each other. However, although they were attracted to each other, Nicole had a boyfriend, so nothing much came from their meetings. After a year of running into each other and fate intervening since Nicole wound up single, the two wanted to see if anything would amount from their mutual attraction, so they began dating.
2. She did not want to be on “Temptation Island.”
After dating for two and a half years in which they lived together, Karl thought it was a good idea for them to be on the show. Nicole did not share the opinion, but Karl kept insisting. Nicole, therefore, began weighing the pros and cons. The advantages won; otherwise, she would have stood firm in her refusal. She thought it was an ideal opportunity to get other people’s perspectives on committed relationships.
3. She felt Karl was her first true love
The late Don Williams sang about true love being hotter than fire, and probably that is what Nicole felt for Karl. According to E-News, Nicole viewed Karl as her first true love yet needed to find out the meaning of real love. Unfortunately, with time, she realized that “true love” was just a superficial feeling. The two and half years of dating had only helped them to get used to each other hence the stagnation in the relationship.
4. She and Karl are no longer living together
Nicole thought going on the island would only make their relationship worse by amplifying their problems. It turned out true because, by the end of the season, they had each met a person whom they regarded as a blessing. Although Karl had developed a connection with Brittney, he still did not want to give up on his relationship with Nicole. Nicole, on the other hand, met Tyler, who showed her different perspectives of love hence hoped their connection would be more profound. With the difference in goals, it is no surprise that the two who were previously living together went their separate ways. They even left the island separately, which was a clue that all was not well.
5. She is keen on building muscles
In 2018, Nicole was a bit skinny, as per one of her Instagram posts. However, she has been heeding her brothers’ advice, who urge her to eat for her to grow. Consequently, a week ago, Nicole revealed that she had gained at least 10lbs in the past one year and also advised people to eat if they want to build muscles. In another video she posted on Instagram, Nicole said a full upper body workout helped maintain her new figure.
6. Why her relationship with Karl did not work out
Although the fact that Nicole invited Tyler into her bed and Karl retaliated by sleeping with Britney may have played a part in their breakout, still, as Nicole said, the relationship was not as deep as they would have liked it to be. In Chicago Tribune Karl admitted that the couple struggled with trust issues but did not cite a specific incident that could have resulted in the fading trust. Further, Karl acknowledged that Nicole being six years younger than him, left a maturity gap since he is 31. Finally, with him being black and Nicole being white, there were cultural differences.
7. She believes there are better ways to learn more about your partner than being on a reality show
Couples go to “Temptation Island,” thinking it will be all about interacting with singles and then going home together with their significant other. However, upon arriving on the island, things are entirely different. For instance, Nicole and Karl had set rules about getting physical, assuming kissing and sex would apply only to find that there were so many gray areas. Although she learned a lot about herself and her boyfriend, Nicole would not recommend any her couple at a crossroads to be on the show. She would instead advise them to go to therapy or talk it out with trusted friends.
8. A Poem Didn’t Work
Nicole began connecting with the singles once she got out of her comfort zone. However, even when Jack Allen showed how much he was attracted to her by writing a poem that brought Nicole to tears, she still was not moved enough to give him a chance. She ended up falling for Tyler, whom she hoped the connection would last longer and grow deeper.
9. She was guarded
Nicole confessed on her Instagram that she used to go with the flow to avoid getting hurt. She said she felt had numbed her feelings for a few years and avoided getting invested in relationships; no wonder she said her relationship with Karl was on a surface level. Nicole, however, changed to appreciate deeper connections and allowed vulnerability, which helped Nicole embrace her journey. She encouraged her followers also to become vulnerable and entertain more profound thoughts on how to become better.
10. Her weight loss journey
In June 2014, Nicole was a different person; she had extra weight, which she wanted to shed off, and within four months, she had achieved her goal. Her weight loss journey entailed weight training for 5-7 days per week, cutting out sweets, fried foods, sugar, alcohol from her diet, 4-6 small balanced meals per day, and increased cardio per month. The transformation was beautiful, and today, she flaunts her body in bikinis.