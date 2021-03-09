Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Walters

Reality TV is often known for drama and over the top scenarios, but that isn’t what USA’s new series She’s The Boss is about. The show stars entrepreneur Nicole Walters, her husband, and their three children. Although Nicole probably never thought reality TV would be in her future, her story is one that many people are doing to enjoy. Out in the world, Nicole is the true definition of a boss but at home she’s simply a wife and mother. Fans will be excited to follow along with Nicole and her family as they enjoy life and deal with some very relatable subjects. If you’re looking for something to watch that’s positive and light hearted, She’s The Boss might be something you want to check out. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Nicole Walters.

1. She’s A First Generation American

Nicole was born and raised in the Washington D.C. area and she came from somewhat humble beginnings. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Ghana and her father worked as a cab driver. Despite her circumstances, she always believed that she could accomplish her dreams.

2. She Met Her Husband Online

Nicole and her husband met online and quickly exchanged numbers to meet up in person. They were engaged within six months of meeting each other and married within a year. The start of their relationship may have been a little unorthodox, but they have now been married for over a decade.

3. She Studied Political Science

Most people who hear about Nicole’s story likely assume that she went to school for something like business or finance, but that isn’t the case at all. Nicole attended The John Hopkins University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2007.

4. She’s Working On A Book

The word boss might not even be powerful enough to encompass all that Nicole really is. She has tried her hand at several things over the years and she has proven to be good at all of them. She is currently in the process of working on a book that should be completed within about a year or so.

5. She Can Play Two Instruments

Nicole has the business world on lock, but she also has a creative side to go along with it. She plays the cello for several years and she also plays the piano. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any footage or audition recordings of her playing either instrument.

6. She Has A Podcast

Nicole has never been the kind of person who is stingy about sharing information that can help others. She has a weekly podcast titled The Nicole Walters Podcast. According to the show’s description each episode is “packed with what you need to know to gain clarity, grow your network and monetize your life using the proven corporate strategies she mastered in 10 years as a Fortune 500 executive.”

7. She Loves Popcorn

Is there one snack that you simply can’t get enough of no matter how much of it you eat? For Nicole, that snack is popcorn. Nicole doesn’t just eat any popcorn, though. She loves a Florida based popcorn brand called Tropical Shores Popcorn and she often shouts them out on social media.

8. She Quit Her Job In Front Of Thousands Of People

Quitting a job is always a big decision. Even when you have something else lined up, it can be intimidating to sit in front of your boss and let them know that you will be parting ways with the company. When Nicole decided to leave her corporate job, her experience involved more than a simple conversation with her boss. Instead, she decided to share the moment with thousands of viewers on a live stream on Periscope.

9. She Doesn’t Always Feel As Confident As She Looks

Most people who see Nicole probably assume that she’s bursting at the seams with confidence. In a Q&A on Instagram she explained that that isn’t the case at all. Nicole shared that she often struggles with self doubt like everyone else and she spends a lot of time in her head.

10. She Always Asks Her Kids’ Approval Before Posting Them Online

Nicole has very been open about her personal life on the internet and some people have questioned whether or not this has caused friction with her children and her husband. During her Q&A she shared that her family is surprisingly okay with how much she chooses to share. She also added that any time she posts her children on social media she asks for the permission to record and post the content.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Add Comment

