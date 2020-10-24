Nicolle Wallace has had a very interesting professional journey. She first started gaining public attention in 2004 when she was hired as the White House Communications Director under the Bush Administration. In the years sense, Nicolle has played a variety of roles in the political and journalistic communities. Nicolle’s calm demeanor and straight forward attitude have made her a fixture on several news talk shows and she even had a stint with the popular daytime show, The View. No matter what Nicolle is doing, you can always count on her to put her best foot forward. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nicolle Wallace.
1. She’s Not Longer A ‘Practicing Republican’
During her time working in politics, Nicolle was well-known for her affiliation with the Republican party. However, all of that changed when Donald Trump became president. Nicolle has been very vocal about her disdain for the president and no longer considers herself an active member of the Republican party. Nicolle’s decision not to support president Trump has caused a bit of a device among Republicans, however, she isn’t the only person to denounce the party since President Trump’s election.
2. She Was Called Out Directly By President Trump
Since being in office, President Trump has developed a reputation for lashing out at members of the media and anyone else who attempts to be critical of him. Nicolle Wallace found herself in Trump’s crosshairs in 2020. In a tweet, Trump referred to her as a “3rd rate lap dog”
3. She’s A Mother
Nicolle isn’t the type to spend too much time discussing her personal life, but we do know that she is a very proud mother. She and her husband, Mark, have been married since 2005 and have one child together. Nicolle’s son is her pride and joy and she loves to spend as much time with him as she can.
4. She Loved Working On The View
Nicolle Wallace’s time on The View was so short that some people may not even remember that she was on the show. Despite the opportunity being short lived, she really enjoyed her time as a co-host. As a result, she was very disappointed when she was let go. She said, “Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with. Because I never worked in entertainment I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like.”
5. She’s An Author
Due to the political work she did for many years, some people may not have realized that Nicolle has a deeply creative side. In 2010, she published her first novel, Eighteen Acres. She has since written and released two others books: It’s Classified and Madam President. Nicolle’s work has been featured on the New York Times best-sellers list.
6. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Sometimes nothing beats the feeling of getting outside and enjoying some fresh air while taking in all the beauty that nature has to offer. Nicolle can definitely relate to this feeling and she loves to spend time outside whenever she gets the chance. She enjoys doing things like going for walks and hanging out at the beach with her loved ones.
7. She’s A California Native
Nicolle was born in Orange County, CA but was raised primarily in northern California. She stated in the state for college and attended UC Berkley where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She currently lives in Connecticut with her husband and son.
8. She Worked With John McCain’s Presidential Campaign
Most people are familiar with Nicolle’s political work for the time she spent with the Bush Administration. However, her political career didn’t end there. She was also a senior advisor for John McCain during his 2008 presidential run. McCain ultimately lost the election to Barack Obama.
9. She Has A Massive Twitter Following
Although she doesn’t technically work in politics anymore, Nicolle still has lots of influence where politics are concerned. Part of the reason is because she has a huge following on Twitter and people look forward to hearing what she has to say. At the moment, she has more than 929,000 followers.
10. She Comes From Humble Beginnings
Nicolle doesn’t come from a family with a history of working in politics or journalism. Her mother worked at a local elementary school and her father was an antiques dealer who owned his own business in California. Nicolle’s paternal grandfather was also an antiques dealer who immigrated to the United States in the late 40s.