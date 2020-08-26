10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nigella Lawson

She is one of the most famous celebrity chefs in the world, and she has a very large, loyal fanbase. Nigella Lawson is someone we all adore, and there are so many reasons why. She’s not just good in the kitchen. She’s also wise, she’s got a great personality, and she shares some of the best life hacks and tips online that we’ve ever witnessed. She’s an all-around lovely person from what we know of her, but how much do we really know about her? It’s time for us to find out what we know, how much we know, and maybe learn a few new things about her while we are at it.
1. She’s So Youthful
We never want to call anyone old at any age, because we firmly believe that ‘old’ is a state of mind. It’s how you feel about yourself. Nigella Lawson is certainly not old, but she also doesn’t look anywhere near her age. She was born on January 6, 1060. She just celebrated her 60th birthday in 2020, and we certainly hope that she was able to celebrate in a big way since her birthday came prior to any pandemic lockdowns.
2. She’s From London
Nigella Lawson grew up in London. She was born there, and she was raised there. She and her family had homes in both Chelsea and in Kensington, but she often describes herself as very unhappy as a child. She didn’t love her childhood, but she says that a lot of that has to do with the relationship she had with her mother. her mother was Vanessa Salmon. She was an heiress to the J. Lyons & Co. Fortune. Her parents were married until she was 20, and then her mother remarried philosopher A.J. Ayer.
3. Her Father is Famous
Lawson’s father is quite famous. His name is Nigel Lawson, and he’s the Conservative MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Margaret Thatcher Government. Her father also remarried when his divorce was finalized. His second wife was House of Commons researcher Therese Maclear. They made their marriage work for a long time, but they divorced in 2008.
4. She Has Many Siblings
Nigella Lawson has many siblings, but she also had many parents. She has a brother and two sisters from her parent’s marriage. She also has a half-brother and a half-sister from her father’s second marriage. Her siblings are also quite successful, though she did lose her sister, Thomasina to breast cancer in 1993. Her sister was in her 30s when she passed. Her brother is a former editor for a famous newspaper. Her half=brother is the headmaster at Eastbourne College.
5. She Did Not Enjoy School
It might have had a lot to do with the fact that she moved approximately 9 times after she was 9 and before she was 18. She did not like school, and she did not behave while she was there. She did, however, manage to graduate from the University of Oxford, and she’s come quite a long way from her disruptive, rude, and difficult attitude as a child.
6. She Dislikes the Term Celebrity Chef
She was never trained as a chef in a professional capacity, so we get that. She doesn’t want to be called a celebrity chef. She just likes to cook. She doesn’t feel that she is an expert in any capacity, but we’d have to disagree. We don’t feel that you have to professionally train or be educated in every single field to be considered an expert (though we like our doctors to be expertly trained, and that won’t change).
7. She Lost Her Husband
She met and married a man by the name of John Diamond back in 1986. They both wrote for the Sunday Times. He was a journalist. The couple married in 1992, had a son and a daughter, and he was diagnosed with cancer in 1997. He passed in 2001, and he was very proud of his wife, and he was very happy with her and their marriage.
8. She Married Again
Lawson found love again in 2003 when she married an art collector. His name is Charles Saatchi. Their marriage did not last, and she’s better for it after he was caught holding her by the throat in a photograph while in an argument outside of a restaurant. She came forward and said that this is not true, he was an intimate terrorist and that he threatened “to destroy her”.
9. She’s Suffered from Depression
Her mother was young when she passed. Her sister was young when she passed. Her husband was young when he passed. Her childhood was not happy. Her second husband abused her. We would be shocked if she didn’t suffer from some sort of depression at some point in her life.
10. She Declined an Order of the British Empire
From Queen Elizabeth II herself, we might add. She has the right due to her father’s title to be called “The Honourable,” but she doesn’t like to use that title nor does she want it.