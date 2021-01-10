10 Things You Didn’t Know about Niharika Konidela

She’s making waves – and causing serious travel envy – on her honeymoon right now at the beginning of 2021, but that’s just what you do when you are a newlywed. The newly married Niharika Konidela is doing all the things right now as she travels the Maldives with her new husband, and the world is just watching in anticipation. But, who is this lovely woman? She’s an Indian actress and television presenter who has been working a long time. She’s young, beautiful, and she’s doing all the things that she’s ever dreamed of doing, and that makes the world want to know her better.
1. She’s Young
She is still in her 20s for a few more years. She was born on December 18, 1993, which means she only just celebrated her 27th birthday just before Christmas 2020. She’s probably glad her 2020 birthday wasn’t a big one or a significant one. We aren’t saying that 27 isn’t a great age, but it’s not 30 or 50 or 21, and she didn’t really miss out on a huge celebration as a result.
2. She’s Got a Famous Family
She’s one of those women who is just as famous as they come, and so is her family. Her father is a famous actor and producer – his name is Nagendra Babu. Her brother is the famous Varun Tej. Her uncles are actors. Her cousins are actors. Maybe it’s easier for us to tell you that just about everyone in her family is an actor.
3. Her Brother is Dealing with COVID
Varun Tej made the announcement recently that he tested positive for COVID-19, but he’s doing quite well. His symptoms are mild, and he’s treating his recovery the same way people do when they have the common cold or flu. He’s resting, he’s hydrating, and he’s using this time to catch up on all the things he needs and wants to binge watch.
4. She’s Newly Married
Sure, it’s been mentioned above, but when and who did she marry? She married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Their wedding was held at the Udaipur Umaid Bhawan Palace. The date of their wedding was just a few weeks before her December birthday and Christmas. They wed on December 9. It seems that might be the month she loves the most, and we can see why.
5. She’s a Business Owner
Konidela is not just happy to be a presenter and an actress. She’s also someone who wants to produce and work in the industry in as many ways as possible. She is the owner of a production company called Pink Elephant Pictures. We get the impression she’s looking to make her mark as often and in as many places as possible.
6. She’s Close to Her Brother
How many sisters can say that their brother planned their wedding for them? Varun Tej is the man who organized all of her wedding events, and that’s a big deal. How sweet to have such a close relationship with your brother that you are willing to allow him to – and he’s willing to – plan your wedding on your behalf.
7. She’s Private
One thing we can say about this famous actress is that she is quite good at keeping her private life private. She shares enough to keep her fans happy and excited, but she doesn’t share enough that we know all that is going on in her life. She’s good at making us want more, and that’s exactly what she’s giving us with her honeymoon photos.
8. She’s Got an Adoring Husband
On her 27th birthday, just a week or so following her wedding date, her husband posted a sweet photo of her smiling as big as ever, and he captioned it sweetly. He’s clearly adoring of his wife, and we get that. He said, “Happy Birthday love. May your birthday be as happy as you always make me. Shine on my sunflower.”
9. They Wed Quickly
Many might tell you that planning a wedding during a pandemic is a big deal that is too much stress to even imagine. She got engaged during the pandemic. She got married during the pandemic. It makes us wonder just how difficult it really is if she was able to make it all happen in less than six months, but that’s just us wondering aloud.
10. She’s Happy
We don’t say this because she said it. We say this because in every single photo, you can see her smiling so big, and it always reaches her eyes. She’s clearly happy, because you cannot fake that kind of smile or happiness in your life. It’s not possible.