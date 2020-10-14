Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikea Gamby-Turner

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikea Gamby-Turner

46 seconds ago

Nikea Gamby-Turner’s career is an excellent example of just how much hard work can pay off. Nikea has been doing her thing as a professional actress for almost a decade and a half. During that time, she has been cast in more than two dozen roles. Many of her appearances have been relatively minor, but she had a recurring role in the popular series Rosewood. Most of her work up until this point has been in TV shows, but it looks like a film role might just be what ends up getting her the most recognition. She has a main role in the new movie, 12 Hour Shift, which combines elements of comedy and horror to make an excellent option for the spooky Halloween season. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nikea Gamby-Turner.

1. She’s Also A Stand-Up Comedian

Nikea is truly a woman of many talents and making people laugh is another one of the things she’s good at. She started doing stand-up comedy during the mid 1990s and performed at several popular comedy clubs in the Los Angeles area. In recent years, however, acting has been her primary focus.

2. She Studied At Jackson State

Nikea was raised in Los Angeles but decided to head out of state for college. She attended Jackson State University in Mississippi where she majored in mass communications. She also minored in drama and has no idea at the time that it would play such a big role in her life.

3. She’s Always Wanted To Act

From an early age, it was very clear that Nikea was a natural performer. She loved to entertain her friends and family and she was the type of kid who was always putting on her own shows at home. Although she did some local performances when she was a kid, she didn’t really start to get serious about acting until she went to college.

4. She Is A Cancer Survivor

More than a decade ago, Nikea received life changing news when she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Being faced with her own mortality gave Nikea the push to really give acting a shot. She said, “I didn’t want to leave this earth not living my dream.” She started a blog to document her journey to and through recovery although it’s been a while since she’s updated it. She has now been cancer free for more than 15 years.

5. She Loves Fashion

If there’s one thing Nikea is always going to do, it’s step out the house looking her best. Nikea has a beautiful and unique sense of style and she loves getting the chance to express herself by wearing bold and colorful outfits. No matter what she’s wearing, you can bet she’s going to rock it.

6. She’s A Writer

As a creative person to her core, Nikea loves getting involved with projects from more than one angle. In 2007, she made her debut as a writer with the made for TV movie, Like Mother, Like Daughter. The movie was filmed in Canada and aired on Lifetime.

7. She’s Been In Commercials For Major Brands

Commercials are a great way for actors to get experience and gain exposure. In the early days of her career, Nikea appeared in several commercials which gave her the opportunity to work with some very well-known brands. Some of the companies she worked with include Burger King and Clorox.

8. She Was Once A Guest On American Idol

Nikea is also a singer, but her appearance on American Idol didn’t have anything to do with her own musical talent. She appeared on an episode of the show to do a parody of one the contestant’s performances. Unfortunately, we were unable to track down and footage from this appearance.

9. She Loves To Spread Positivity

Nikea has had a lot of ups an downs throughout her life, but she’s always refused to stay down for long. As a cancer survivor, she truly understands the importance of enjoying life and making the most out of every movement. With that being said, she likes to keep a positive outlook on life and this is also something she likes to spread to others.

10. She Likes To Stay Active

Finding time to exercise regularly isn’t always an easy thing to do, especially when you have a busy schedule like Nikea. Recently, however, she has become very dedicated to her health and fitness journey and she has made it a point to stay active. In an Instagram post from August 2020, she shared that she had dropped four pants sizes since started her journey.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

A Godzilla Anime Series is Coming to Netflix in 2021
Remembering Conchata Ferrell
Four Star Trek Medical Technologies We Actually Use Today
What We Learned from The DuckTales Season 3 Trailer
A Video About Obi-Wan and Ani Being Rad Party Bros
Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Nine Days”
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Blue Crush?
Are We Ever Going To See a Get Out 2?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikea Gamby-Turner
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jacqueline Scislowski
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Monica Barbaro
Whatever Happened to Penelope Ann Miller?
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test