Nikea Gamby-Turner’s career is an excellent example of just how much hard work can pay off. Nikea has been doing her thing as a professional actress for almost a decade and a half. During that time, she has been cast in more than two dozen roles. Many of her appearances have been relatively minor, but she had a recurring role in the popular series Rosewood. Most of her work up until this point has been in TV shows, but it looks like a film role might just be what ends up getting her the most recognition. She has a main role in the new movie, 12 Hour Shift, which combines elements of comedy and horror to make an excellent option for the spooky Halloween season. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nikea Gamby-Turner.
1. She’s Also A Stand-Up Comedian
Nikea is truly a woman of many talents and making people laugh is another one of the things she’s good at. She started doing stand-up comedy during the mid 1990s and performed at several popular comedy clubs in the Los Angeles area. In recent years, however, acting has been her primary focus.
2. She Studied At Jackson State
Nikea was raised in Los Angeles but decided to head out of state for college. She attended Jackson State University in Mississippi where she majored in mass communications. She also minored in drama and has no idea at the time that it would play such a big role in her life.
3. She’s Always Wanted To Act
From an early age, it was very clear that Nikea was a natural performer. She loved to entertain her friends and family and she was the type of kid who was always putting on her own shows at home. Although she did some local performances when she was a kid, she didn’t really start to get serious about acting until she went to college.
4. She Is A Cancer Survivor
More than a decade ago, Nikea received life changing news when she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Being faced with her own mortality gave Nikea the push to really give acting a shot. She said, “I didn’t want to leave this earth not living my dream.” She started a blog to document her journey to and through recovery although it’s been a while since she’s updated it. She has now been cancer free for more than 15 years.
5. She Loves Fashion
If there’s one thing Nikea is always going to do, it’s step out the house looking her best. Nikea has a beautiful and unique sense of style and she loves getting the chance to express herself by wearing bold and colorful outfits. No matter what she’s wearing, you can bet she’s going to rock it.
6. She’s A Writer
As a creative person to her core, Nikea loves getting involved with projects from more than one angle. In 2007, she made her debut as a writer with the made for TV movie, Like Mother, Like Daughter. The movie was filmed in Canada and aired on Lifetime.
7. She’s Been In Commercials For Major Brands
Commercials are a great way for actors to get experience and gain exposure. In the early days of her career, Nikea appeared in several commercials which gave her the opportunity to work with some very well-known brands. Some of the companies she worked with include Burger King and Clorox.
8. She Was Once A Guest On American Idol
Nikea is also a singer, but her appearance on American Idol didn’t have anything to do with her own musical talent. She appeared on an episode of the show to do a parody of one the contestant’s performances. Unfortunately, we were unable to track down and footage from this appearance.
9. She Loves To Spread Positivity
Nikea has had a lot of ups an downs throughout her life, but she’s always refused to stay down for long. As a cancer survivor, she truly understands the importance of enjoying life and making the most out of every movement. With that being said, she likes to keep a positive outlook on life and this is also something she likes to spread to others.
10. She Likes To Stay Active
Finding time to exercise regularly isn’t always an easy thing to do, especially when you have a busy schedule like Nikea. Recently, however, she has become very dedicated to her health and fitness journey and she has made it a point to stay active. In an Instagram post from August 2020, she shared that she had dropped four pants sizes since started her journey.