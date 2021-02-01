Nikhil Dwivedi may not be a name that American audiences are familiar with, but he’s a pretty big deal in his home country of India. He has been acting professionally for just a little over a decade. While he doesn’t have the longest list of credits, Nikhil has already started to leave a lasting impression on the industry. Most viewers will recognize him best for his role in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story in which he played Tyagi. He has also had a successful career as a producer. Nikhil also recently announced that he’s working on a new project that he hopes to share with the world Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nikhil Dwivedi.
1. He Didn’t Grow Up Wanting To Be An Actor
Nikhil was born into a middle class family and from an early age the importance of education was instilled in him. While this had its benefits, it also meant that he wasn’t being encouraged to explore more nontraditional ways of doing things. Although he always knew that he wanted to be an actor, he didn’t always think it was a viable career option.
2. He Used To Work In Banking
After earning a master’s degree in financial management, Nikhil was hired to work for American Express Bank. Though he was thankful for the opportunity, he eventually realized that it wasn’t what he wanted to do. After taking another more traditional job, he decided to leave it all behind in favor of acting.
3. His Wife Is A Model
Not only has Nikhil found a lot of success in his professional life, but things have gone well in his personal life as well. In 2011, he married model and actress, Gowri Pandit. The couple welcomed their first and only child together in 2016. When Nikhil has time off from work, he loves spending time with his family.
4. He Collects Records
Nikhil isn’t just a creator, he’s also a fan of the arts as well and he especially loves music. His Instagram bio mentions that he likes to collect vinyls but unfortunately we weren’t able to find any information on what his collection looks like or what kinds of music he likes to listen to.
5. He Contracted COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people all over the world, and Nikhil found himself directly effected when he tested positive for the virus in November 2020. He was able to isolate at home and he made a full recovery. Fortunately his wife tested negative.
6. He Got Into Producing To Help Bring Good Content Back
Nikhil’s decision to transition into producing may have come as a shock to some, but he had a very legitimate reason. He told DNA India, “When you’re not doing well as an actor, you don’t get good scripts as those go to the more relevant and successful actors. When I’m watching a film as an audience member, I want to be proud of being a part of it. There was a strong need to be a part of good cinema. So, I decided to step behind the camera and still make movies.”
7. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
Some people in the spotlight can be a little shy about saying what they think out of fear of backlash. Nikhil, however, has always been the type to speak his mind and stand up for what he thinks is right. In 2020, he showed his support for actress Rhea Chakraborty after she found herself caught up allegations surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
8. He’s A Big Fan Of Amitabh Bachchan
Every creative person has someone who they’ve always looked up and drawn inspiration from. For Nikhil, that person is Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh has been acting for more than 50 years and Nikhail has admired his work for a long time. Maybe one day the two will even get the chance to work together.
9. You Won’t See Him Acting In Anything He Produces
Nikhil loves producing and he loves acting, but he has no plans to ever attempt to do both at the same time. While talking to DNA India he said, “There’s one fixed rule in my production house and that is I won’t be acting in anything I produce…When successful actors produce their films, it’s a different situation. I don’t want a situation where the creative team feels forced to include me into a project.”
10. He’s Very Active On Social Media
Nikhil has built a large social media following over the years and it’s easy to see why. He’s a very active user and he makes it a point to use his social media accounts to engage with his fans. If you follow Nikhil, you can bet that there won’t be any dull moments.