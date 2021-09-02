10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikki Glaser

Everyone loves a funny person. Well, all the good people like a funny person. We do have some reservations about those who are not into people who laugh and have a good time. Nikki Glaser is one of the most hilarious women in the entertainment business, and that means she has a huge fan base. She’s been working as a comic her entire life, or so it seems, and she’s good at what she does. She recently took on a role that’s a little different than her traditional role – she’s hosting a reality show for HBO called FBOY Island. Three women get to look for love out of a series of 24 men. Half of those men are really nice guys looking for love. The other half are guys only thinking about themselves and winning the prize money from the show. So, it’s time we all learn a bit more about Nikki Glaser before everyone watches her hosting gig.
1. She is an 80s Girl
Glaser was born on June 1, 1984, in Ohio. Growing up in Cincinnati probably means she had a pretty good childhood filled with 80s and 90s perks like playing outside and having fun and not being glued to your phone all the time. She’s among the last of the best generation to grow up with an easy, enjoyable childhood.
2. She Didn’t Grow Up in Ohio
We mentioned she’s from Cincinnati, but she did not grow up in the Ohio area. Her family moved to St. Louis, Missouri, when she was a child. She spent the vast majority of her childhood there, but we imagine it was also a nice place to live and grow up.
3. She’s Been Doing Standup Since She Was 18
She began doing standup comedy when she was 18 and in college. She knew she wanted to be a comedian, but she didn’t know how to write jokes. She simply said what she thought, and she made it her own. It’s worked well for her considering just how far she’s come in her career. She’s performed on some of the most famous shows and with some of the most famous people in the world.
4. She is Sober
She’s sober. She hasn’t had alcohol in her life since 2012, and she’s fine with that. She also doesn’t smoke cigarettes. She gave it all up, and she finds that she’s a lot happier now that she’s done it. The only thing she misses about drinking is the casual sex. In her words, it’s less casual when you’re sober, and that can be difficult.
5. She Was A Fearful Child
Growing up, she was not nearly as relaxed as she is now. In fact, she said that she spent the vast majority of her own childhood worried about everything that can go wrong. Whether it was staying up at night worried about nuclear warfare or staying up at night worried that something else was going to happen – she did it. And, let me be clear when I say this, she is not the only one.
6. She Considers Herself to Be Like Gisele
In fact, if you ask her about her humor and her personality, she will tell you without hesitation that she has the straight up Gisele Bundchen’s of personalities. She’s not always happy with the way she looks, though we’d like to point out she is lovely and shouldn’t worry about that.
7. She Believes in the Power of Parents
She believes kids kind of turn into their parents – or who their parents want them to be. She wouldn’t have known anything about comedy if it were not for her dad introducing her to it. So, she’s not wrong. Her parents were funny when she was growing up, so she’s learned to be funny, too. Of course, all the best parents are hilarious. It’s how we teach our kids to have a healthy dose of sarcasm and wit.
8. She Had Another Dream
If she didn’t get into comedy, she might have trained to be a trainer at SeaWorld. Of course, she would have worried about being pulled into the water by her ponytail and dying, but didn’t we all worry about that for a long time after it happened? She’s just like us with the anxiety and the fear of things that are so unlikely to happen. She and I would have a lovely, albeit totally psychotic, conversation about that one.
9. She’s Had her Own Share of Bad Luck Dating
She’s said that her 20s were not her best time dating. She’s currently still single, but it was during her 20s she’d choose men who simply were not available. She would date men who already had girlfriends, or men who lived in another city, or men who were emotionally unavailable to her. She feels she has a little insight into this show she is hosting as a result.
10. She’s Not into Liars
She found herself a little taken aback when she was filming this show and one of the not-so-nice guys blatantly lied to her face. She was not happy about it, and she cannot believe that men act like this so often.