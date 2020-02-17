10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nikki Lilly

Everything was perfect for the Christou family until when their little girl, Nikki Lilly, started developing large veins on the right side of her face. Her gums and nose also began bleeding while her face continued swelling, causing her parents to take her to the hospital for multiple tests. Nikki was diagnosed with AVM (Arteriovenous Malformation) at only six years old, and she has used her rare illness to inspire others to live the best lives possible and make every second count. Get to know more about Nikki through these few facts.
1. Her awards
Nikki was eight years when she filmed her first video, and the only objective was to show people that beauty also resides on the inside. Last year, she was presented with a BAFTA Special Award, which she dedicated to everyone who had supported her journey as well as all those living with chronic illnesses. With the special award, which is the highest honor, the young girl became the youngest recipient ever. In 2016, also Nikki won the CBBC’s Junior Bake Off and bagged the Child of Courage Award.
2. Her father set up a website to raise awareness about her condition
When George Christou learned of his daughter’s illness, he tried searching the internet to soak up all the information available. Unfortunately, what he saw only scared him more, and there was little information about craniofacial AVMs. Consequently, he set up a website to help others going through the same predicament to be more aware of the condition by documenting the findings of the doctors Nikki visited.
3. Her hardest challenge living with AVM
Nikki admits that having AVM is not a walk in the park; she has undergone more than 70 operations, but that is not what she finds most difficult. She told Ditch the Label that getting nose-bleeds at any time without warning is the most isolating and hardest challenge. The fact that they can ruin her day at any place has to be frustrating. Although she has to deal with the nose-bleeds, Nikki still gets nauseating pain that affects the right side of her face and forehead, but she has found a way to deal with it through hobbies.
4. She has dealt with online bullying
People can be mean, and since Nikki’s condition has led to her face being disfigured, she has endured hateful comments. Although it never gets as far as being physically attacked, words can cut deep, and because she is now a social media personality, the hate has spread to her platforms. On her YouTube channel, Nikki has been told to stop making videos and change her face. She confesses that there is a time when the negativity used to affect her, but now, she understands that it is only a reflection of her bullies’ character.
5. Why she started her YouTube Channel
The moment that Nikki found out about the illness, she knew her life would change forever. After all, she would spend her time in and out of hospitals; thus, being with her friends became a thing of the past. She therefore decided that a YouTube channel would help her connect with the outside world even if it is virtually. At first, her parents were worried their precious daughter would be cyberbullied, so they went as far a disabling the comments. However, they later saw that she was gaining a positive reaction, and Nikki affirms that it gives her a sense of purpose.
6. It took her six months to get ten subscribers to her YouTube channel
Barely a week ago, Nikki was thrilled to get a million subscribers; she even posted a video celebrating her achievement, asking people to help her make it to Famous People website. However, it has taken a long time since she created her channel, as she told Enable. Nikki kept making videos for half a year, and only ten people subscribed to the Channel, yet she was overjoyed with the milestone. She admits that the quality of her videos was poor initially, but her love for filming kept her going.
7. Who she would like to interview most
Nikki has had the pleasure of sitting down with some of the most famous people in the world, but she is yet to have her dream interviews. She would be glad to ask Meghan Markle how the transition from acting to royalty has been, although right now, perhaps another question would be why she traded palace life for an ordinary life. The teenager also aspires to talk with Barack Obama and find out if he, at any one time, dreamed he would be president of the United States. Finally, if she could go back in time, Nikki’s dream would be to have a talk with Coco Channel and gain insight into her business acumen and fashion sense.
8. She was once in a sleep-induced coma
Unlike most of us who might faint at the sight of blood, Nikki has become accustomed to bleeding, but at one time, it was too much for her young body to handle. She recounted the incident to Independent saying that she had to be hospitalized after bleeding profusely. Nikki lost so much blood that the doctors had to put her in a sleep-induced coma for eight days to stabilize the body and control the bleeding.
9. She supports charities
Although AVM has been said to be incurable, Nikki still believes there is hope for a cure. Therefore she and her parents organized a charity when she was seven to raise funds and awareness for those living with AVM. The fundraising was so successful that she received a Diana Award in recognition of her efforts. Nikki also supports Changing Faces, which aims to advise and assist the 1.3 million people in the UK who have visible differences.
10. Her proudest moment
For Nikki waking up every day to deal with her illness is a challenge, but getting through every obstacle that comes her way makes her proud. Besides, the awards she has received also help her to appreciate herself. For instance, she cites the WellChild Award, which Prince Harry presented to her in 2013 for being Britain’s most inspirational child is quite an achievement for her. Moreover, getting the Diana Award also remains one of her proudest moments so far.