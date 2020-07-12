Niklas Ekstedt can work wonders in the kitchen. The talented Swedish chef has become well-known all over the world. He is especially popular for his method of cooking everything over an open flame. Recently, he decided to utilize his expertise as a judge on the new cooking competition show, Crazy Delicious. The show pushes cooks to think outside of the box and get creative all while trying to impress the judges. Niklas is a welcome presence on the show and he’s definitely a natural in front of the camera. If you love cooking shows and watching cooking experts share their opinions, you’ll definitely want to see Niklas in action on Crazy Delicious. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Niklas Ekstedt.
1. He Loves To Snowboard
Niklas grew up around food, but that has never been the only thing he’s interested in. He loves to go snowboarding and skiing but sadly he suffered a fairly serious injury during his teenage years. Although the injury was unfortunate, it helped him get more serious about cooking.
2. His Father Sold Produce
Using the highest quality ingredients is something that has been important to Niklas since he first started cooking. When he was younger, his father actually ran a produce stand where he sold fresh vegetables. He told Love Food, “It was something that they talked a lot about and taught me about. That importance of great produce has always been there. My dad always cooked really good food and never cheated and did it properly. I guess that’s where it all started.”
3. He Googles The Guests At His Restaurant
Niklas wants to make sure everyone who dines at his restaurants has a great experience and he goes above and beyond to make sure that happens. He said, “Each night before we open our doors, we go through the guest list. We check if they’ve eaten with us before, if they’ve asked for me especially, if I know them from somewhere and so on. If it’s just a random name we won’t always Google it – but regardless of who it is, we want to give them a great experience. It’s not just about the food, it’s about the atmosphere and making them feel welcome and special.”
4. Sustainability Is Important To Him
Niklas grew up eating lots of fish dishes that are no longer as common due to pollution and overfishing. As a result, he understands the importance of sustainability and believes it’s something that other people in the restaurant industry should concern themselves with as well.
5. He Loves Dominos Pizza
As a professional chef, most would assume that Niklas has a very refined palette. While it’s true that he does, he still has guilty pleasures like the rest of us. One food that Niklas hates to admit that he likes is Dominos pizza. He also has a sweet tooth and loves to eat candy.
6. He Eats Muesli Every Day
Is there a food you could eat every single day? Most people would probably get tired of eating the same thing over and over again, but not Niklas. He says that he eats Muesli every day – and he makes it himself. Muesli is a cold oatmeal dish that often includes fruits and nuts.
7. He Hates Burgers
Burgers are one of the most popular food items in the United States. It’s hard to mess up a burger which makes them a popular go-to for people who aren’t sure what they want to eat. From fast food to gourmet, burgers are versatile, easy to eat, and delicious. However, Niklas isn’t a fan. He doesn’t really like burgers although he will eat one from time to time.
8. He’s A Family Man
Food is clearly one of the most important things in Niklas’ life, but there’s one thing that beat food every time: family. Niklas is a devoted family man who enjoys spending as much time with his loved ones as he possibly can. He has happily married and he and his wife have two children together.
9. He Cooks On An Electric Stove At Home
Niklas is well-known for cooking over an open flame, so lots of people would guess that he also uses this style of cooking at home. But that isn’t the case. When he’s in his house he likes to stick with the standard electric oven. He says, “I prefer a regular electric stove at home. I’m a bit tired of the smoke and the fire!”
10. He Has Fond Memories Of His Grandfather
When Niklas was a kid he had a very close relationship with his grandfather. He has great memories of their time together and says that his grandfather made some really tasty homemade meatballs. Niklas’ grandfather also brewed his own beer and would let Niklas have a taste.