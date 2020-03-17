10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nina Parker

Nina Parker is the kind of woman who makes sure everyone knows her name no matter where she goes, what she does, or how she does it. She’s a rock star looking to make it clear to anyone who comes into contact with her that she will make it big. She’s an actress and a director, and we think she’s probably also a larger than life personality to boot. You know her from many things, but what do we really know about her? We don’t know much, but we can tell you that it’s time to learn more about her before we miss out any further on her amazing personality.
1. Her Birthday
And fabulous would be a correct term to apply after that. She’s someone who clearly has a lot to offer, a lot to give, and she’s not missing out on anything in between. She’s a woman who has taken the world by storm, and we love her for that. She turned 40 on October 22, 2019, and she’s looking every bit as good as she has her entire life, and we love that she’s aging gracefully enough to appear as if she’s not aging at all. That’s everything.
2. She is Fierce
We don’t need to know anything more about her other than what her Instagram photos tell us, which is that she’s totally fierce. She is a woman who is gorgeous, and she knows it. You should see her in all of her red carpet looks. She’s going for styles she knows look good on her, including styles that bring out every single one of her most fabulous features. She looks good, and you can tell she knows she looks good, too.
3. She’s Giving Up Roles
She’s a woman who knows when she’s got too much on her plate, which is why she’s no longer the host of the “Love and Hip Hop Reunions,” and she’s handed that all over to a former RHOA star. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and she’s going to figure things out, but she’s filming her other shows every single night on a different coast. While she’s not made an official statement, she’s made it loud and clear that she is dealing with things like her other tapings and a hectic schedule.
4. She Created Her own Oscars Dress
What we love about her is that she was not going to settle for anything other than what was fabulous enough for her, so she had her own gown made for the Oscars. She was not happy with the options – or lack thereof – available for woman who are plus size, and she wasn’t about to wear a dress she did not love with all her heart. She’s so cool.
5. She Is Outspoken
She just called out all stylists during the 2020 Oscars because they don’t know how to style a plus size woman. She didn’t say they all lack this skill, but that most of them do. And we wonder if this means that many of those stylists will work a little harder to figure things out so that they don’t run into those problems anymore. Get to know every body type and learn to make them all feel important.
6. She Made Her Own TV
When she was little, she knew she’d be on television one day, so she practiced by making one. She cut a hole in a box, made it into her own fake television, and she got inside the box and acted out her role as a television presenter or anchor or actress. She knew, and that practice clearly helped a girl out as she got older and looked to make it into the world of television.
7. She Never Worked Harder than she Did at TMZ
They always seem to have the scoop and know what’s up with everyone, so we kind of believe that no one ever will work as hard anywhere as they do there. For example, did you know she sometimes worked so hard that she wasn’t even able to make it home to sleep? She had to sleep in her car more than once between doing her job and actually showing up for work to do it all over again. She worked hard there, and she will probably never work that hard again since she now works smart.
8. She Thinks the Media Uses Paparazzi
She knows that the men and women at TMZ and other places like that get a bad reputation for what they do, but she believes mainstream media uses them to get those photos and then blames them like they did something bad so that they can wash their hands of the fact that they also shared very intimate and very detailed moments of a life that is not their own. She’s bold with her thoughts.
9. She Did Not Like Her Previous Life
After she was finished with college, she went back to Sacramento – where she is from – and she got a job working at a call center for Verizon. She spent four very long and unfulfilling years of her life there, and she didn’t feel as if she was feeding her spirit in any way. She did not feel as if she was doing anything for herself. She wasn’t connecting with people. She was not with like-minded people. She felt depressed and unhappy and like she wasn’t doing what she wanted. And so she quit.
10. She Believes In the Power of Change
When she realized how unhappy she was and what she was doing, she realized she had the power to change things. She had to power to do things better, and she decided in that moment she was absolutely done living a life that did not fulfill her when she could have a better life instead. She had the power to change her life, so she changed her life. It was that easy for her to do it, and she’s not made she did it.