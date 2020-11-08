Nina West rose to mainstream popularity when she appeared as a contestant on the 11th season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. During her time on the show, she was named Miss Congeniality and came in 6th place in the overall competition. While she would’ve liked to win the whole thing, the show still had a huge impact on her career. Since being on the show, Nina has become a well-known public figure and she has made it a point to use her platform to spread positivity and support people from marginalized communities. Nina has also shared her musical skills with the world and released three EPs in 2019. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nina West.
1. She Has Lots Of Famous Fans
Nina West is officially so famous that other famous people are fans of hers. After being on Drag Race, she caught the attention of some very well-known people in the entertainment industry including Rihanna. She also got support from U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
2. She Is An Ohio Native
Andrew was born and raised in Greentown, OH and attended college at Dennison University where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He began doing drag in the early 2000s which is when the stage name Nina West was born. Nina began her career by performing shows at Axis Nightclub in Ohio
3. She Has An Account On Cameo
If you or someone you know is a huge fan of Nina West, I have some very good news. Nina has an active account on Cameo which is a platform that allows celebrities and influencers to sell personalized video shoutouts to their fans. Videos from Nina cost $75 and there is also an option to chat with her for $2.99.
4. She Started A Charity Organization
Giving back to others has always been one of Nina’s top priorities and that is exactly what she’s done with her platform. The Nina West Foundation was started in 2015 and aims to create a “a platform to lift up and support LGBTQ organizations.” The foundation has raised more than $2 since its inception.
5. She Isn’t Afraid To Get Political
Some people are afraid to talk politics, but Nina West isn’t one of them. As a member of a marginalized community, she understands everything that’s at stake during the 2020 election and she wants her voice to be heard. She has been very vocal about her support for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential election and she has also used her platform to support rights for the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups.
6. She Wanted To Become An Actress
Becoming a drag queen wasn’t always Andrew’s goal. Initially, he wanted to become an actor which is what he went to college to study. However, his plans changed after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. In some ways though, Andrew has still been able to live out his original dreams through Nina. Nina made an appearance in the 2003 TV movie, Return to the Batcave: The Misadventures of Adam and Burt.
7. She Is The First Person To Walk The Emmy’s Red Carpet In Drag
Not only is Nine Fierce, she is also legendary. At the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019, she became the first person to walk the red carpet dressed in all drag. Not only did she slay the whole evening, but she created an important moment for the drag community.
8. She Auditioned For Drag Race Eight Times Before Being Chosen
Prior to appearing on the 11th season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Nina had actually auditioned for the show eight times and was rejected. Although the rejections were tough to deal with at the time, everything happens for a reason and she was overjoyed when she finally got the call that she had been cast on the show. Nina believes that she wasn’t truly ready to compete until she got her chance during season 11.
9. She Loves Dogs
Just when you thought Nina couldn’t possibly get any more likable, you find out she’s a dog person. Not only does she love dogs, but she’s a dog mom to two adorable fur babies, Edgar and Felicity. Unfortunately for those who were wondering, the dogs don’t have their own Instagram account.
10. She Has Been In Commercials For Major Brands
Even though Nina didn’t win during her time on Drag Race, the show still gave her lots of exposure and did wonders for her career. Since her appearance on the show she has gotten to work with several major brands and has appeared in commercials for Pepsi and Pantene. There’s a good chance she’ll also lock down some other major brand collaborations in the future.