Nintendo is Making a New Switch, But it’s Basically The Same

Nintendo fans have been waiting patiently for Nintendo to announce their plans for a Nintendo Switch Pro, and while many were expecting an announcement at the E3 Nintendo Direct, they were still left to wait for any announcement about whether the Switch Pro even exists. Well, earlier this week, we finally got confirmation that a brand new Nintendo Switch does exist, but it’s pretty much just the same exact thing with a better screen. This has been incredibly disappointing for so many Nintendo fans, and even those that aren’t nearly as invested into the future of the Switch, it still struck a nerve to see how Nintendo could miss so poorly with this new Switch. So, what exactly do we know about the new Switch?
OLED Screen
Yes, the brand new Nintendo Switch is going to come with a 7-inch OLED screen. This will certainly help players see even more vivid colors and a better contrast when playing on the go.
New Stand
No, not that kind of Stand, JoJo fans. The new Nintendo Switch will come with a wide adjustable stand that will help players find the best angle to play all of your Switch games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart, and the new Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remake.
LAN Port
Yes! The feature that everyone that has ever owned a Nintendo Switch has been asking to have for years, a LAN port! Okay, so clearly I’m being sarcastic, because absolutely no one has asked for this feature. I guess that you could make the case for competitive Smash Bros. having a need for a wired LAN port, but in all honesty, those that wanted to be hardwired into their internet for Smash, probably already have a $10 ethernet adapter for their Switch, so although it may be nice to have, it’s certainly not worth an entire new Switch model.
Storage
The new Nintendo Switch OLED model will finally come with some internal storage, 64 GB, to be exact. This is definitely a nice feature that Nintendo is adding to the Switch, and one that I’m sure many players will be excited about. I’m still not really sure why the Switch didn’t have a whole lot of internal storage to begin with, but that just seems to be Nintendo’s way of doing things with their consoles. Again, not really something that should have needed a second iteration of console for, because it should have already been a thing, but yeah, it’s definitely nice to finally have.
Enhanced Audio
The new Nintendo Switch will also come with an enhanced audio chip which means that you’ll be able to experience all of those breathtaking soundtracks and bass-boosted games in a whole new way now. I mean, I guess this is cool? I don’t really think that many people were complaining about the audio from the Switch, it’s definitely not as big of an issue as the Joy-Con drift, which Nintendo didn’t address, though why would they acknowledge that their hardware has issues, right?
New Dock
While it doesn’t look like there’s anything particularly different about the dock internally, other than the LAN port, the design has changed slightly, and I have to admit I am a big fan of the way this new Switch looks. First off, the white color is phenomenal, and Nintendo has minimalized the logo, so that it doesn’t take up half of the dock’s face, but the most important thing about this new dock is the shape. The new Nintendo Switch dock has much more rounded corners, which, for some reason, just looks so much better than the original Switch dock. The Switch itself also looks like it’s a little bit different, but I can’t really tell if it’s just me or if it actually is different, it might just be the screen. Either way, I love the design of this new Switch dock (and the Switch itself, if it is actually different).
Internals
Now, we move onto the brand new internals of the new Nintendo Switch, right? Well, that’s the thing, there are no new internals. This has the exact same internals as the original Switch, which means that there won’t be any graphic improvements (aside from the screen), you won’t be able to play your games at 1080p, 60 frames per second, and there won’t be any resolution changes whatsoever. So, it looks like we can kiss any thought of a Switch “Pro” coming in the next five years goodbye.
While the new Nintendo Switch does visually look great, it’s definitely a step in the wrong direction, and a complete misfire from Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be available on October 8, to anyone who may want it, for $349.99.