Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nischelle Turner

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nischelle Turner

38 seconds ago

For more than a decade, Nischelle Turner has been a fixture in the journalism world in one way or another. Whether working for a local news station or hosting Entertainment Tonight, her passion for keeping people informed has led to her having a very successful career. Although journalism is what she’s best-known for, she has recently decided to change gears a little bit. It has been announced that she will be the host of an upcoming home renovation show which will feature celebrities. The opportunity will give introduce Nischelle to an entirely new audience and her existing fans are excited to see her do her thing.  Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nischelle Turner.

1. She’s A Missouri Native

Nischelle was born and raised in Missouri and decided to stay close to home for college. She attended the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She landed her first job at a local news station after college.

2. She’s Had Some Acting Roles

Her work as a journalist isn’t the only time Nischelle has been in front of the camera. Over the years, she has also had some minor acting roles in shows like American Horror Story and The Young and the Restless. In all of her acting appearance she has played a news correspondent.

3. She Was A High School Cheerleader

Even before she got into journalism, Nischelle always found opportunities that allowed her to put her bright personality on display. During her high school years, she was a member of the cheerleading team and she has fond memories of her time on the squad.

4. She’s An Adventurous Person

Nischelle has always been the type of person who likes to try new things, and she never backs down from a challenge or an exciting experience. She enjoys doing things like traveling and has gotten the chance to visit several countries throughout the years.

5. She Loves Working With The Community

Nischelle has worked hard to build a large platform for herself, and she has worked equally as hard to use it in ways that can help others. She is passionate about engaging with the community, especially the youth. She is currently a mentor for an organization called Brown Girls Dream.

6. She Was Once Assaulted In Hollywood

In the summer of 2019, Nischelle underwent a very painful experience when walking through Hollywood after finishing an interview with opera. In article for Women’s Health Magazine Nischelle said, “I looked up to see two white men giving me the finger. We were both headed for a stoplight and we stopped at the same time. They were in the turning lane and I was in the lane beside them. I looked over and gave them a shoulder shrug like, “Really?” Then, they rolled down the window and started screaming, “F-you! F-you!” At that point, I turned back around, but they kept screaming at me. The guy in the passenger seat opened his car door, leaned out, and spat on my car.” She didn’t open up about the experience until 2020 after hoping things would be appropriately handled by the legal system.

7. She’s An Emmy Award Winner

All of the hard work Nischelle has put in over the years certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. She has received several awards including four Emmy Awards. Her most recent Emmy win was in 2016 for Outstanding Entertainment News Program for her work on Entertainment Tonight.

8. She Isn’t Afraid To Get A Little Political

There are lots of people in the public eye who don’t like to share their political opinions out of fear of backlash, but Nischelle Turner isn’t one of those people. She hasn’t shied away from making her political beliefs known on social media and she has shown her support for the Biden/Harris ticket.

9. She Loves Yoga

Nischelle loves to stay active and yoga is one of her favorite ways to do that. In an Instagram post, she talked about her love for yoga and said, “My practice centers me, it grounds me, it fuels me. Lately my heart has been so heavy, my head has been spinning and I’ve been looking for answers and coming up empty every single time. It’s defeating. So I needed something to make me feel strong. Birds of Paradise is one of my favorite strength and balance poses.”

10. She Loves Reality TV

Reality TV is a guilty pleasure for a lot of people, and Nischelle is one of them. Nischelle is a big fan of the show The Real Housewives of Potomoc. Like lots of other fans, she likes to live tweet her thoughts during each episode and it’s a fun way for her fans to engage with her.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Little House on the Prairie is Getting a Reboot: No, Seriously
Our Book of Boba Fett TV Show Wish List
Moonshiners is Now in Season 10: How the Show has Lasted a Decade
The Five Biggest Curse of Oak Island Disappointments in the Show’s History
Why Civil War 2 Can Be Done In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Why Samurai Cinema Deserves The Greatest Appreciation
Avatar 2
Is Anyone Still Hyped For The Avatar Sequels?
The Five Worst Steven Spielberg Movies of His Career
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nischelle Turner
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amita Suman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Rainey Jr.
Whatever Happened to Jenna Von Oy?
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5