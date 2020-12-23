For more than a decade, Nischelle Turner has been a fixture in the journalism world in one way or another. Whether working for a local news station or hosting Entertainment Tonight, her passion for keeping people informed has led to her having a very successful career. Although journalism is what she’s best-known for, she has recently decided to change gears a little bit. It has been announced that she will be the host of an upcoming home renovation show which will feature celebrities. The opportunity will give introduce Nischelle to an entirely new audience and her existing fans are excited to see her do her thing. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nischelle Turner.
1. She’s A Missouri Native
Nischelle was born and raised in Missouri and decided to stay close to home for college. She attended the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She landed her first job at a local news station after college.
2. She’s Had Some Acting Roles
Her work as a journalist isn’t the only time Nischelle has been in front of the camera. Over the years, she has also had some minor acting roles in shows like American Horror Story and The Young and the Restless. In all of her acting appearance she has played a news correspondent.
3. She Was A High School Cheerleader
Even before she got into journalism, Nischelle always found opportunities that allowed her to put her bright personality on display. During her high school years, she was a member of the cheerleading team and she has fond memories of her time on the squad.
4. She’s An Adventurous Person
Nischelle has always been the type of person who likes to try new things, and she never backs down from a challenge or an exciting experience. She enjoys doing things like traveling and has gotten the chance to visit several countries throughout the years.
5. She Loves Working With The Community
Nischelle has worked hard to build a large platform for herself, and she has worked equally as hard to use it in ways that can help others. She is passionate about engaging with the community, especially the youth. She is currently a mentor for an organization called Brown Girls Dream.
6. She Was Once Assaulted In Hollywood
In the summer of 2019, Nischelle underwent a very painful experience when walking through Hollywood after finishing an interview with opera. In article for Women’s Health Magazine Nischelle said, “I looked up to see two white men giving me the finger. We were both headed for a stoplight and we stopped at the same time. They were in the turning lane and I was in the lane beside them. I looked over and gave them a shoulder shrug like, “Really?” Then, they rolled down the window and started screaming, “F-you! F-you!” At that point, I turned back around, but they kept screaming at me. The guy in the passenger seat opened his car door, leaned out, and spat on my car.” She didn’t open up about the experience until 2020 after hoping things would be appropriately handled by the legal system.
7. She’s An Emmy Award Winner
All of the hard work Nischelle has put in over the years certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. She has received several awards including four Emmy Awards. Her most recent Emmy win was in 2016 for Outstanding Entertainment News Program for her work on Entertainment Tonight.
8. She Isn’t Afraid To Get A Little Political
There are lots of people in the public eye who don’t like to share their political opinions out of fear of backlash, but Nischelle Turner isn’t one of those people. She hasn’t shied away from making her political beliefs known on social media and she has shown her support for the Biden/Harris ticket.
9. She Loves Yoga
Nischelle loves to stay active and yoga is one of her favorite ways to do that. In an Instagram post, she talked about her love for yoga and said, “My practice centers me, it grounds me, it fuels me. Lately my heart has been so heavy, my head has been spinning and I’ve been looking for answers and coming up empty every single time. It’s defeating. So I needed something to make me feel strong. Birds of Paradise is one of my favorite strength and balance poses.”
10. She Loves Reality TV
Reality TV is a guilty pleasure for a lot of people, and Nischelle is one of them. Nischelle is a big fan of the show The Real Housewives of Potomoc. Like lots of other fans, she likes to live tweet her thoughts during each episode and it’s a fun way for her fans to engage with her.