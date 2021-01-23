10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nisha Guragain

When you hit the right note, sometimes good things just happen to you. That’s what happened with Nisha Guragain. If you don’t know her, it probably means you’re not in the social media influencer game (i.e. you’re not a teenager or young adult), and that is all right. She’s a social media influencer who has managed to amass a following the multimillions, and it’s all because people just like her looks, her personality, or that spark she has. Either way, she’s become quite famous on the internet, and that means people need to know more about her.
1. She’s Young
She’s very young. She was born on October 7, 1997. She only recently celebrated her 23rd birthday. She might be a legal adult, but she’s still very young.
2. She’s From India
She was born and raised in Mumbai with her family, which is in India. However, she’s no longer living in Mumbai. She currently calls Kathmandu home. That’s located in Nepal.
3. She’s One of Three Kids
Her mother and father had a large family. They wanted three kids, and they got them. Nisha is one of two girls, and they have one brother, too. Her sister’s name is Rajni, and their brother is Niraj.
4. She’s A Music Video Star
When she’s not in her own videos online, she’s busy starring in videos for major superstars. She’s been in a few Bollywood videos, and she’s been in Hindu music videos. She’s a big star where she’s from, and it seems that everyone wants to have a piece of her when she’s working.
5. She’s Controversial
She’s not controversial because she wants to be, though. There was a time recently when a video of her was uploaded on the internet, and it was nothing short of inappropriate. She denied profusely that it was her in the video. She was not happy about it, and she encouraged people not to share the inappropriate video online. However, it wasn’t long after that a video of her and her then-boyfriend was leaked online, too, and that made fans speculate about her story that the original video was not of her.
6. She Went Through a Depression
When a video was leaked that allegedly included her being very inappropriate, and it was shared millions of times on the internet, she was not happy. She was hurt and upset, and she ended up dealing with a stage of depression and trauma. This is not an uncommon reaction. She was put through something horrible, and it doesn’t even matter if it was her in the video or not. It’s a lot to deal with.
7. She’s Private
She shares so much of her life on the internet, but she doesn’t share everything. She’s good at keeping her private life to herself, and she’s good at making sure that she’s got something to hold onto outside of her work life on the internet. She’s not into doing things that are very public, and that’s probably why she was so unhappy when the world was alleging she was in an inappropriate video.
8. She’s Single
At the moment, we think she’s single. She doesn’t appear to have a man in her life right now, though that might be one of those things that she is working hard to keep to herself. We aren’t positive, but we do know she’s had some serious relationships in the past.
9. She Has a Huge Following on Instagram
Her Instagram account is a big one. She’s posted 363 times on her account, and she only follows 125 people. However, there are more than 3.8 million people following her on the social media platform. She tends to post photos of herself in beautiful gowns, casual fashion, and with her friends and family. Most of her shots are very editorially creative and perfect, and it’s clear to us why so many people follow her. Her fashion inspiration is enough to interest anyone who is watching.
10. Her TikTok Following is Massive
If you thought her Instagram following was impressive, you should check out how many people follow her on TikTok. She’s currently boasting approximately 28 million followers. This includes the fact that she also has three quarters of a billion likes on her work. That’s almost 1 billion likes. That’s huge, and it just goes to show what a huge star she’s become in a few short years all because she likes to lip sync and post beautiful editorial photos of herself on the internet.