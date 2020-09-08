Niv Sultan has been acting professionally for less than a decade, but she’s already shown just how talented she is. Since making her on screen debut in 2013, Niv has been steadily making her rise to the top. She now has almost a dozen acting credits to her name and her latest role in the TV series, Tehran is shaping up to be her break out opportunity. The show originally aired in Israel in June 2020 and has since been purchased by Apple to be streamed on Apple TV internationally. With the opportunity to show her skills to the entire world, it won’t be long before Niv becomes known everywhere. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Niv Sultan.
1. She’s From Jerusalem
Niv was born and raised in Jerusalem where she attended Boyar High School. Niv is incredibly proud of where she’s from and has not mentioned any plans of moving to the United States. However, she is very excited for her first international acting opportunity with her role in Tehran.
2. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Niv may not be a household name to American viewers, but she’s already achieved lots of success in Israel. She has a large following on social media that includes over 285,000 people. Thanks to this following, she has gotten the chance to work with several brands and is currently an ambassador for Samsung Israel as well as other companies.
3. She Enjoys Traveling
Despite having a very busy schedule, Niv still likes to make time for the things she enjoys. One of those things is traveling and seeing what different parts of the world have to offer. She has been fortunate enough to visit several countries including Tanzania and Brazil.
4. She Likes To Spend Time Outdoors
Enjoying the beauty of nature is something else that Niv likes to do in her free time. After all, there’s nothing nothing more calming then enjoying some fresh and sunlight after a long day. Niv loves spending time outdoors and some of her favorite outdoor activities include camping, hiking, and swimming. She also has a strong adventurous side and loves to go surfing.
5. She Learned Farsi For Her Role In Tehran
Nev is fluent in Hebrew, however, she also needed to know Farsi for her role in Tehran. Although she didn’t know the language prior to the role, she took a course to bring herself up to speed. Not only did learning Farsi help her in this role, it could also come in handy down the line. It’s unclear whether she speaks any other languages at the moment.
6. She Has A Boyfriend
Maintaining a relationship when you have a demanding career like acting isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but Niv and her bae, Maor Schwietzer, have managed to make it work and they seem incredibly happy together. Maor is also an actor, so he has a good understanding of how hectic things can get.
7. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Family
Everybody needs people to lean on from time to time. When you work in an industry like entertainment, having people around that you can trust becomes especially important. Niv has been fortunate to have a very close relationship with her family who has been her support system through her career.
8. She Loves Music
Acting isn’t the only art form that Niv has come to appreciate. She is also a big music fan and enjoys listening to a wide variety of artists. In 2019, she shared a photo of a bunch of vinyl albums she’d gotten after a visit to her father’s house. The pile included work from Bob Marley and other artists.
9. She Thinks Tehran Will Show Provide An Interesting Look At Humanity
Niv believes that the series Tehran will give viewers a good look into the humanity of the characters involved. She said, “It’s about humanity. It’s about the real people that we rarely see. When she [Tamar] arrives in Tehran, we show the ordinary lives and the magic of the city. It makes sense that she finds it confusing and discovers the Iranian girl she once was.”
10. She’s A Proud Aunt
It doesn’t look like Niv has any children of her own, and she hasn’t mentioned whether or not she’s planned to. But either way, she’s definitely getting her fair share of practice in as an aunt. She loves spending time with her nephew and is very proud to be an aunt. Plus, the fact that she is a famous actress makes her the automatic winner for the cool aunt category.