If you were an R&B fan during the 2000s, you probably have fond memories of Nivea’s music. The talented songstress broke on the scene in 2000 when she sang the hook on Mystikal’s hit song “Danger”. The following year, she released her self-titled debut album which included popular songs such as “Don’t Mess with My Man” and “Laundromat”. With her career off to a great start, it seemed like Nivea was on track to become one of the brightest stars of her generation. Unfortunately, however, personal issues eventually derailed her career and by the late 2000s, her buzz was already starting to die down. Recently, however, Nivea has become more open about her story which has made people want to learn more about her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nivea Hamilton.
1. She Was A Shy Child
Shyness isn’t a quality that people tend to associate with performers. After all, getting on stage and performing in front of thousands of people is the opposite of shy. However, like many other artists, Nivea was very shy growing up. Even though she was very talented, she didn’t even like letting people hear her sing.
2. She Has Kids With Two Famous Musicians
If you weren’t around at the height of Nivea’s career, you may not know the ins and outs of her relationship history. Nivea dated Lil Wayne on and off during the 2000s and they welcomed a child together in 2009. They were also engaged twice but never married. Nivea was also married to The Dream from 2004 to 2008 and the couple has three children together.
3. She Grew Up Singing In Church
Nivea was born and raised in Georgia and she comes from a Christian family. As with lots of other great singers, she started her journey by singing in the church choir. As we’ve seen, church choirs can be a great place for talented singers to hone their vocal abilities. She cites Mariah Carey as being one of her early influences.
4. She’s Struggled With Addiction
People have a tendency to look at celebrities and think they have it good, but that’s not always true. Nivea’s time in the spotlight hasn’t always been good. When she was in her 30s, she became addicted to cocaine and it started to consume her life. It eventually got to the point that she was scared she would lose custody of her children.
5. Her Faith Is Important To Her
With all of the things Nivea has been through, it would be easy for her to turn her back on faith and feel like no one is looking out for her. However, she’s refused to do that. She continues to be a devout Christian and her faith plays an important role in her life.
6. She Is An Abuse Survivor
As people start to learn more about Nivea’s story, they will probably be in awe of all of the things she’s overcome. During a recent interview with Kandi Burruss, Nivea opened up about how she had been physically, sexually, and emotionally in the past. No matter what she’s gone through, however, Nivea has always found ways to keep moving forward.
7. She Was Nominated For A Grammy
People who have really followed Nivea’s career will probably agree that she hasn’t always gotten the credit she deserves. Most people probably don’t even realize that she is a Grammy-nominated artist. In 2003, “Don’t Mess with My Man” was nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The song lost to “Love’s in Need of Love Today” by Stevie Wonder and Take 6.
8. She Likes To Stay Active
Getting up and working out on a consistent basis isn’t an easy thing to do, but it’s something that Nivea has decided to commit to. Nivea spends a lot of time at the gym. Not only does exercise help her stay in good physical shape, but it’s also the perfect outlet for her mind.
9. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Nivea has survived a lot of ups and downs and she’s thankful that she’s still here to tell her story. She hopes that by being open about her experiences, she can inspire and empower other people who may be in similar situations. While talking to Kandi, Nivea said, “I feel like your testimony or your story—I know it’s cliché, but it really does help somebody else.”
10. She Started Her Career At 14
Nivea signed with her first manager when she was just 14 years old. From there, she began working to get her foot in the door and within just a few years she had already accomplished her goal. Many of Nivea’s fans don’t understand that she was still just a teenager when her first album was released.