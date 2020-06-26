10 Things You Didn’t Know about NLE Choppa

Rappers spend most of their lives working hard to improve their game, and it shows with so many of them. It’s not often a career that just happens overnight for many of them, and NLE Choppa can attest to that. He’s been in the game for years, and he’s making a name for himself a little at a time. He might not have hit it as big as Diddy just yet, but his time is coming. Here’s what you need to know about the rapper whose name will be household before too long.
1. His Real Name is Bryson
He might go by the name NLE Choppa, but his real name is Bryson Lashun Potts. It doesn’t seem to us like he uses any variation of his birth name in his rap name, but many don’t. It’s not uncommon, though many rappers decide their given names are not really right for their career path.
2. He Was Previously Known By Another Name
Before he decided on a rap name, he went by another rap name. Before he was NLE Choppa, he was YNR Choppa. We don’t know the meaning behind that one, though. He’s yet to mention what made him change the beginning of his rap name, but we feel that NLE does flow a little easier than YNR, so that might have been a deciding factor for him. He’s never come out to stay what the YNR stands for, and he keeps his private life private enough that we cannot speculate on it, either.
3. He’s A Southern Gentleman
His mom is Jamaican and his father African-American, and they’re from Tennessee. Memphis, to be precise. He was born there. He was raised there. He went to school there. He went to high school at Cordova High, and he was active in the school while he was there.
4. He’s an Athlete
During his time in high school, he was an athlete. He played basketball while he was there, but he’s taken his game to a new level with his rapping, and is no longer playing basketball. We don’t know if he was any good while he was playing, though, but we can assume he was if he made the team in the first place, right?
5. He’s Loved Music a Long Time
As a child, he didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life. That’s not uncommon, but he did learn he had a passion for rap around the time he turned 14. That’s something special for a young kid, and we like it. He did what he had to do to get involved in the game, and he really realized this was what he wanted to focus his life on around the time he turned 15. That’s when he made it his mission in life to actually go for it and make it work.
6. He Went Through Hard Times
One thing that many people don’t know about him – and that’s because he does not make it public at all – is that he went through some hard times. We don’t know what he did, why he did it, or any details, but he was in a Juvenile Detention Facility for some time in his earlier teen years. He’s not spoken of the crimes he was accused of committing, but he has said that going through this dark times and being in that dark situation has helped him to grow up, learn, and really was an eye-opener for him to get his life straight and focus on what’s good.
7. He’s Close to His Mom
He and his mom are close, and we think that’s pretty obvious given the fact that she is his manager. She makes sure he is taken care of from a managerial standpoint, and that’s a cool job to have your mom do. She’s good at it, too, if his career taking off and his music at the moment is any indication.
8. He’s Young
He’s very young, is what we really should specify. He was born in 2002. On November 1, we should mention. He’s only 17 at the moment, and he’s making waves in the rap game despite the fact that he’s still considered a child. That’s pretty impressive, and we feel he’s going about it the right way.
9. Choppa was His Childhood Nickname
We mentioned before we don’t know what the NLE or the former YNR stood for, and we really don’t. But, we do know that this Choppa part of his name is something he grew up with. It was his childhood nickname, so that does make sense he would use that to work his rap game.
10. NLE Meaning
No Love Entertainment is what the NLE in his name means. While he didn’t come out and say a word about what his previous stage name meant, he did share this one with us, and it works. We like it, and it does mean something to him.