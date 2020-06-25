Noah Beck is the definition of a social media heart throb. He’s young, handsome, athletic, and funny. Those four things have resulted in him building a very big following on social media. He has 2.7 million followers on TikTok and his videos have earned more than 73 million views. As his numbers continue to rise, it’s clear that he could have a strong future as a content creator on social media. However, he’s also in college so he’ll have a traditional plan to fall back on should his social media fame come to an end. The reality is, no matter what Noah chooses to do, he will probably be very successful. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Noah Beck.
1. He Is A D1 Soccer Player
Noah has been an athlete for his entire life. He grew up playing several sports but eventually gravitated towards soccer. After a successful high school career, he was recruited by the University of Portland where he is currently a member of the men’s soccer team. Noah said he was exciting about going to school in Portland because he loves the weather and was drawn to the school’s beautiful campus.
2. He’s From Arizona
Noah was born and raised in Arizona and still considers the state home. However, he attended high school in Utah at Real Salt Lake Academy. He hasn’t explained exactly why he went to high school in a different state, but chances are it had something to do with soccer.
3. He’s Not Very Active On Instagram
All social media platforms were not created equally. It’s no secret that certain platforms appeal more to some demographics than others. TikTok has officially become dominated by Gen Z while millennials are more like to use Instagram. Even though Noah is a huge star on TikTok, he isn’t anywhere near as active on Instagram despite the fact that he has 418,000 followers on the platform. He only has a total of 22 posts
4. He Has A Close Relationship With His Sisters
Sibling relationships aren’t always easy. In fact, they usually consist of more bickering than anything else. However, Noah appears to have a great relationship with his sisters, Tatum and Haley. They are often featured in his TikTok videos and they love to dance as much as their brother.
5. He May Be Joining Sway House
Cliques have always been a common occurrence among teenagers, and now they’ve extended to the internet as well. Social media cliques have become a very real thing, especially within the TikTok community. One of the most popular crews, Sway House, is home to some of the most popular people on TikTok, and Noah may be the next person to join. There haven’t been any official announcements yet, but he has been spending lots of time with members of the house.
6. He Considers Himself A Hard Worker
Young people often get lots of flack for being lazy, but Noah Beck isn’t that kind of person. He has a very strong work ethic and that’s something he’s proud of. Judging by his D1 soccer career and his huge social media following, I think it’s safe to say that his hard work has paid off.
7. He’s All About Positivity
Noah’s social media presence is all about sharing good vibes and having fun. Not only does he keep his followers entertained, he also keeps them smiling. Although social media can be a negative place, it’s always nice to see people who use their platform to spread positivity.
8. He’s A Good Student
Noah isn’t just good looking and athletic, he also has other attractive qualities too. According to a write up about him on the university’s sports blog, “Noah is equally talented in the classroom earning a 3.9 GPA as he’s deeply committed to academic excellence.” While his social media success is definitely impressive, it’s good to see that it’s not the only thing he’s focused on.
9. He Loves Interacting With His Fans
One of the best things about social media is that it allows people to interact with each other level never before. Celebrities can now easily communicate with their fans and vice versa. Noah loves getting the chance to connect with his followers and sometimes even shares their art work on his Instagram story.
10. He Has Shown His Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement
In the weeks since George Floyd’s murder, lots of people with large platforms have been using their voice to raise awareness to issues of race and police brutality. On June 2, Noah participated in Black Out Tuesday which was a movement to support protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.