With the perfect combination of good looks and sheer talent, it’s easy to see why Noah Huntley has had so much success over the years. Since making his on screen debut in 1987, he has gone on to appear in more than 40 on screen roles. He is best-known for his appearance in films such as The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Snow White and the Huntsmen, and 28 Days Later. Recently, however, Noah has been spending a lot more time doing TV roles. His currently role as Donovan Osborn in the TV series, Pandora has been getting him lots of well-deserved attention. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Noah Huntley.
1. He’s A Documentary Fan
Many people who work in the entertainment industry have expressed that they don’t really enjoy watching TV shows or films because they’d rather spend their free time doing something else. Noah Huntley doesn’t feel that way though. He loves watching documentaries whenever he gets the chance.
2. He Is Also A Model
Noah’s good looks have gotten him lots of attention over the years, and it hasn’t just been for acting. He has found success as a model, too. Noah has gotten the chance to work with several major brands including Nautica and Paul Smith. He has also appeared in several well-known magazines such as GQ and Esquire.
3. He Grew Up On A Farm
Noah may be living a lifestyle full of glitz and glamour now, but that certainly isn’t the type of environment he came from. He was born and raised in West Sussex, England where he grew up on a farm. Noah comes from a very large family and he is one of eight children. With that being said, don’t let Noah’s good looks fool you into thinking his afraid to get his hands dirty.
4. He Started Acting As A Child
Most people who have been bit by the acting bug describe it as a life changing experience. Once people discover they have a passion for acting, they usually have a hard time wanting to do anything else. Noah is one of the people who can relate to falling in love with acting at an early age. He started acting when he was just 11-years-old.
5. He Likes To Travel
Noah loves to get out and explore and try all sorts of new things. Fortunately, he has been blessed to have a lifestyle that has allowed him to do just that. He has had the opportunity to visit different parts of the world and experience different cultures. Some of the places he’s been include Iceland, France, and Morocco.
6. He Had A Twin Sister
In 2010, Noah experienced an unthinkable loss when his twin sister, Echo, passed away unexpectedly due to complications with her epilepsy. Prior to her death, she had undergone treatment and her health seemed to be improving. The loss remains a defining moment in Noah’s life. He believes that losing a twin has given him a connection to the other side.
7. He Is A Vegetarian
It’s no secret that the things you put into your body can have a huge impact on your physical and mental health. For that reason, Noah has made the personal choice to follow a vegetarian diet. During an interview he said, “I go between vegetarian and being a full on vegan… Mainly inspired by meditative practice and later through common sense and ethical considerations.
Personally I found myself becoming very limited as a carnivore. Going Veggie opened up my mind I am found myself using more ingredients more creatively too.”
8. He Plays The Harmonica
Apparently acting isn’t the only way that Noah likes to express himself creatively. He is also a talented harmonica player who has been playing for several years. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to track down any video footage of him playing, but that’s something his fans would probably like to see.
9. He’s A Philanthropist
Since becoming a big star, Noah has made it a priority to use his platform to help others. Throughout his career, he has been involved in several charitable causes. He is especially passionate about cancer research as well as raising awareness about epilepsy.
10. He Loves To Run
Staying active is a very important part of Noah’s life, and it’s not just for the sake of his career. He loves to go on long runs as a way to exercise both his body and his mind. On top of running, he also likes to do weight training and he has practiced yoga for several years.