Noah Mill didn’t always see himself working in the entertainment industry, but when the opportunity presented itself he knew he had found his calling. Noah started his journey as a model and he found a lot of great success. Becoming an actor proved to be a completely different journey, but he was up for it. Now, more than a decade after landing his first role, Noah is still in the business and his career is stronger than ever. The last couple of years have been huge for him, and he has no plans on slowing down any time soon. Most people will recognize him for being in things like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Enemy Within. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Noah Mills.
1. He Was Born In Canada
Noah had a very interesting upbringing. He was born in Canada although both of his parents are American. In addition to living in Canada, he also spent some time living in Australia where he attended boarding school. He was primarily raised in the Baltimore area.
2. He Was In A Taylor Swift Video
Noah has gotten a lot of cool opportunities during his career, and one of them was the chance to be in a music video with one of the business names in the business. In 2012, he played Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend in the video for her hit single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together“. The song now has more than 656 million videos on YouTube.
3. He Has Modeled For Major Brands
When Noah got into modeling, his career got off to a very impressive start. His first ever gig was walking in a fashion show for Gucci. He eventually got the chance to work with several other well-known fashion brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent, and Versace.
4. He Loves Taking Pictures
It goes without saying that Noah is a star in front of the camera, but it looks like he may have some skills behind it as well. Based on his Instagram profile, it’s clear that he enjoys taking pictures and he has a great eye. He enjoys taking a variety of shots and it’ll be interesting to see how far he decides to go with the hobby.
5. He Is A Writer And Producer
The majority of Noah’s time in the entertainment industry has been focused on acting, but he’s also interested in telling stories from the other side. In 2012, he made his debut as a writer and producer with a short film called Wracked. He was also the executive producer of another short film in 2013 called Candyland.
6. He Has Struggled With Self-Doubt
From the outside, Noah looks like one of the most confident people in the world. However, just like the rest of us, he’s had lots of moments of self-doubt over the years. There have been many times where he felt like giving up, but he’s always managed to find ways to keep moving forward.
7. He Planned On Going To College
Prior to becoming a model, Noah was actually on a very traditional path. After high school, he originally intended to go to college. Although he briefly enrolled in college, he was discovered soon after and decided to leave school early so that he could take full advantage of the opportunity.
8. He Doesn’t Back Down From A Challenge
In order to truly be successful in the entertainment industry, you have to be willing to take risks. This is where a lot of people end up failing themselves. Noah, however, is the type of person who isn’t afraid to get out of his comfort zone and push himself to reach new heights.
9. He Started A Clothing Line
Noah’s love for fashion doesn’t just include the work he’s done as a model. He also has a great sense of style on his own, and he’s decided to turn it into a business. He is the founder of a line of athletic wear called NM Athletics. According to the brand’s website, NM Athletics is all about providing clothing that is comfortable and durable. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that he has released any items.
10. He Made His Acting Debut In A Popular Franchise
Most actors have to go through a series of random projects before they finally land a role in something that people have heard of. Noah, on the other hand, had a much different experience during the early days of his career. Noah’s first on-screen appearance was in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2.