Over the last 20 years, Noel Clarke has built up quit an impressive resume. The Britain based actor has made dozens of on screen appearances. You’ve probably caught a glimpse of him in some of your favorite movies and shows. He is best-known for his role in the TV series, Doctor Who, where he played Mickey Smith. He also gained lots of attention for his role in the 2013 film, Star Trek into Darkness. Even though he’s a veteran in the industry, Noel has no plans to take his foot off the gas. With some impressive projects in the works, Noel is gearing up to have an exciting next few years. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Noel Clarke.
1. He Likes To Travel
There’s something to be said about getting out and seeing the world. While it can feel nice to enjoy the comforts of home, nothing can come to experiencing what life is like in other places. This is something Noel Clarke can appreciate, and he’s done a lot of traveling over the years. Some of the places he’s visited include Morocco, China, Norway, Japan, and Canada.
2. He Used To Work At A Gym
Noel is all about staying in tip-top shape, and it’s not just because of his career. He has always been passionate about health and fitness. At one point in time he even worked as a fitness instructor at a local gym. In fact, his work at the gym even helped him jump star his acting career.
3. He Grew Up In West London
Noel was raised by a single mother who immigrated to England from Trinidad. He says, “I grew up in West London, in Ladbroke Grove. It’s in North Kensington, which sounds really glamorous now, but at the time it wasn’t very glamorous.” During his childhood, Noel was a latchkey kid who let himself in and out of the house before and after school while his mother was at work.
4. He’s A Proud Dad
Although it may seem like Noel has only been focused on his career for the last several years, he’s also taken the time to focus on his personal life. His family is the most important thing to him. He is happily married to a woman named Iris. The couple also has three sons together.
5. He Knew He Wanted To Act At A Young Age
There aren’t many people who can say they knew what they wanted to with the rest of their lives when they were only six years old. Noel Clarke is one of the few. He told Interview Magazine that he knew that he wanted to act at a “very young age—6 or 7.” He added, “I knew what I wanted to do before I even understood what it was. I find that really unbelievable.”
6. Frustration Inspired Him To Write
Noel is a multi-talented person who loves trying new things and expanding his skillset. Outside of acting, writing is one of his favorite things to do. He found himself feeling inspired to write after realizing how poorly black people were often portrayed in British media.
7. His Mom Inspired Him To Be A Hard Worker
One of the things that has always set Noel apart from other people in the industry is his strong work ethic. No matter how talented a person is, the ability to put in the work will always be what gets them to the next level. Noel credits his mom, who worked as a nurse with teaching him the importance of hard work. Seeing her work hard and provide for both of them made Noel realize just what is possible when you give something your all.
8. He’s Not Afraid To Rake Risks
Acting is inherently a risky profession. Nothing is guaranteed and you could easily go months –even years– without booking a role. Fortunately for Noel, taking risks doesn’t scare him. Noel says, “I was never supposed to be here. I’m the black council estate kid, single parent, from West London, with friends that are in jail, friends that have committed heinous crimes, friends that are doing nothing. I’m not supposed to be here, therefore I have nothing to lose.” He also says, “I’m always going to work harder than everyone else because if it doesn’t work, “So what?”
9. He Doesn’t Consider Himself A Role Model
Celebrities are often considered role models by default because they have the ability to influence so many people. Noel doesn’t think of himself as a role model, though. Instead, he simply sees himself as an actor who is sharing his craft with the world. However, he has no problem with people looking up to him if that’s what they choose to do.
10. He’s Not Interested In Fame
Even though Noel has become quite famous over the court of his career, fame has never been his goal. He likes to focus on his work and keep everything else away from the spotlight. He also adds, “I’m interested in hard work and letting my work speak for what I do.”