As the daughter of model and reality starS, Cynthia Bailey, and actor, Leon, Noelle Robinson has spent a good amount of time in the spotlight. If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you probably feel like you’ve seen Noelle grow up right before your eyes. Since the show’s debut, Noelle has gone from an adorable little girl to a college student ready to make her mark on the world. Recently, Noelle has been getting a lot of attention over rumors that she may be pregnant. Noelle hasn’t personally addressed the rumors and her mother, Cynthia Bailey, also hasn’t chimed in on the issue. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Noelle Robinson.
1. She Attended Howard University
After high school, Noelle Robinson went on to attend Howard University in Washington D.C. and she was looking forward to having a traditional college experience. Unfortunately, her time in college wasn’t exactly what she was hoping for. She decided to leave after two semesters. When explaining her decision she told Bravo, “I was homeschooled for the last two years of high school and I took a gap year, so I was not ready for college at all. From a social standpoint, an academic standpoint, I kinda just got the carpet ripped from underneath me.”
2. She Is Part Of The LGBTQ Community
Despite spending so much of her life in the public eye, Noelle has always been fairly private about her personal life. In 2019, however, she decided to open up. She revealed that she was gender fluid and was in a relationship with another woman. The couple has since broken up.
3. She Has Some Acting Experience
When most people think of Noelle Robinson, RHOA is the first thing that comes to mind. But it turns out that the reality show isn’t her only experience being in front of a camera. Noelle made her acting debut in 2020 with a film called The Millennial. There’s a good chance we’ll see her take on more acting roles over the years.
4. She Hasn’t Always Enjoyed Being In The Spotlight
Having famous parents has its perks, but there are downsides to it as well. According to Cheat Sheet, Noelle told her mother, “I’ve definitely had moments where I’ve been frustrated with having such a public life…Just having my business out there…I’m a super private person. I’m okay with normal attention like people liking pictures [on Instagram] but when it comes to my personal life with my friends and my relationships, I’m super private and it used to really upset me.”
5. She Is A Model
Noelle is all about carving out her own path, but in some ways, she’s also following in her mother’s footsteps. After leaving Howard, Noelle began taking modeling opportunities. She has been working hard to name a name for herself and she decided to relocate to Los Angeles.
6. She Is A Brand Ambassador
Noelle’s time in the spotlight has also resulted in her building a large social media following. She currently has almost 454,000 followers on Instagram. Such a big following has made her an attractive partner for businesses and brands and she has been an ambassador for companies such as Dolls Kill and Idle Awhile Jamaica.
7. She Is Very Adventurous
Noelle may be a laid-back person, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t like to have a good time. She has been fortunate to be in a position that has given her access to lots of cool opportunities. She loves trying new things and having memorable experiences. She loves doing things like traveling, swimming, off-roading, and diving.
8. She Is A YouTuber
Instagram isn’t the only platform will Noelle has built a large following. She also has a growing YouTube channel that currently has 37,400 subscribers. She only has three videos on her channel but she’s still managed to bring in more than 232,000 total views.
9. She Has A Great Relationship With Her Step Sisters
Noelle is an only child, but she recently became the middle child thanks to the two stepsisters she gained through her mother’s marriage to Mike Hill. Although blended families can sometimes be difficult to navigate, the three have come together seamlessly and they’ve formed close relationships.
10. She Is Very Introverted
When people are well-known to the public, it’s easy to assume that they love attention and are always looking forward to being social. Like many other people, however, Noelle is a very introverted person. She enjoys her alone time and isn’t the type who looks forward to being on every scene.