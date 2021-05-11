10 Things You Didn’t Know about Noemi Gonzalez

Noemi Gonzalez is a familiar face for many who love to watch television. She’s been on daytime soap operas, and she starred in a Hulu Series. She’s not a newcomer in the world of acting, and she took on a role that is not only famous, but that has changed her life. She was able to play the role of Selena’s sister in the hit series “Selena: The Series,” and to play the sister of the most famous and most tragic story imaginable was a dream come true. The fact that she’s always been a fan is even more exciting to her, and her life has changed so much since taking on this role. Fans want to know as much as possible about her, and we have everything you want to know right here.
1. She is a California Girl
Noemi Gonzalez was born and raised in Desert Hot Springs, California. She was raised there long enough to finish her high school career in the area, and that meant she made all her friends there, and all of her memories were made there. She enjoyed her time in that area.
2. She is A College Grad
Upon completion of her high school years, she enrolled in courses at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She didn’t go far from home to attend college. She did, however, work hard on her coursework and her studies, and she was able to earn her degree. She graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
3. She Learned to Play the Drums
When she was playing the role of Selena’s sister on television, she learned to play the drums. Her character also plays the drums, and she made the decision to learn on her own, too. It was more authentic that way, and she cannot wait to show off those skills she learned while filming.
4. She Changed Everything for The Selena Role
When she got this role, she did all she could to really embody the role of Suzette. She gained weight. She learned to play the drums. She cut her hair. She permed her hair. She even went so far as to wear the same clothes that the character wore on a regular basis so that she could make it authentic and genuine while she did it.
5. She Didn’t Expect to Become an Actress
When she made the move to Los Angeles when she was a little younger, she did not do so with the intention of becoming an actress. She had other things in mind, and she was shocked at how many people were focused on things like branding and their image. It shocked her, and she thought that it seemed like it’s hard to remain yourself and not get all caught up in the hype.
6. She Loves Herself First
She’s in an industry where beauty is so important to everyone, and she knows that she does not fit the exact definition of what many people consider beautiful. Even before she put on weight for her current role as a drummer, she knew she was already curvier than most in Hollywood. She made the very deliberate decision years ago to love herself first and let the world figure out their own issues on their own.
7. She’s Very Private
She might be a major star with a big personality, but she’s not looking to share too much of her personal life with the world. While she is all about doing things that make her feel good and bring her joy, she’s not sharing what she does when the cameras are not rolling and she is not at work. She values her privacy.
8. She is Very Proud of Herself
As she should be, too. She is someone who is very proud of the work she is doing, and she is very excited about all of it. She shares her work on Instagram, and her enthusiasm for what she is doing is contagious. We dare you to look at her Instagram feed and not feel excited about what she’s doing.
9. She is Doing Well
According to online sources, Gonzalez is doing well for herself. She has an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million as of 2021, and she is only getting started. The way her career is growing by the day, it seems that she will be worth a lot more a year from now.
10. She is Happy
She’s never been happier in her own life. She’s gone through moments of doubt and moments of uncertainty just like the rest of the world, but she’s never been in a more confident place in her own life. She’s feeling good about things. She’s feeling like she’s on top of the world and in control of her own life, and it’s working out well for her.