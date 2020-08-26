Usually, if someone cries when you start singing it’s a sign that you should probably stop…and never sing again. However, when Sofia Vergara began to get emotional up during Nolan Neal’s America’s Got Talent audition, it was for the exact opposite reason. Nolan’s powerful voice combined with his tragic story made for an unforgettable performance that earned him the chance to make it to the next round. With all of the things Nolan has already overcome in life, winning something like America’s Got Talent would certainly be the well-deserved icing on the cake. As the season goes on, there’s no doubt he’ll have a lot of people rooting for him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nolan Neal.
1. He Competed On The Voice
If you’re a fan of singing competition shows, you may recognize Nolan from season 10 of The Voice. He was chosen to be a part of Team Adam and made it to the knockout round before being eliminated. Even though he didn’t get as far as he was hoping to go, being on the show helped introduce him to a wide audience of people who love his voice.
2. He’s Performed With Some Well-Known Artists
There’s a misconception that people who appear on singing competition shows are looking for their big break, and while that may be the case for many artists it’s not always true. Long before ever signing up to sing on a show, Nolan was already making a name for himself in the industry. According to his Facebook bio, he “has written and performed alongside the likes of Rob Cavallo, Steve Thompson, Desmond Child, Shinedown, Saliva, Parmalee, Tonic, Alisan Porter, Aaron Gibson” and many others.
3. His Parents Were Also Musicians
Music has been a part of Nolan’s life for as long as he can remember. He was born in Nashville which is considered the capitol of country music and both of his parents were professional musicians. As a result, Nolan also got involved in music at a very early age.
4. He’s Had Record Deals
I wasn’t joking when I said Nolan has already made a name for himself in the industry. He’s actually been signed to a record label more than once over the course of his career. His latest deal with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer, Desmond Child, is actually what led him to auditioning for America’s Got Talent.
5. He’s Struggled With Addiction
Substance abuse is something Nolan struggled with for many years, and living the life of a musician sometimes made it even more difficult for him to avoid the substances he was using. During an interview, he admitted that he was still struggling with addiction while he was competing on The Voice.
6. He’s An Advocate For Suicide Prevention
In 2006, Nolan’s father died by suicide. The event was even more traumatic for Nolan because his father called him prior to committing the act. Losing his father in that way initially made Nolan question his worth. However, he has since become an advocate for suicide prevention in the hopes that he can help other people avoid experiencing such a loss.
7. He’s A Grandfather
When you think of a grandfather, someone like Nolan Neal probably isn’t what pops into your head. But like everyone else, grandpas can come in a wide variety. Nolan is a proud father and grandfather who loves to share pictures of his family on social media. Needless to say, he is definitely the cool dad and grandpa.
8. He Loves His Dog
If you’ve ever had a dog, you know that it’s one of the most special bonds a person can experience. Nolan has a little dog named Peeve and has a very close relationship with him. In a picture he shared of Peeve on Instagram, Nolan said, “This guy is such a good friend. He gets me. I get him.”
9. He’s Been Arrested
Nolan’s battle with addiction has also landed him in trouble with the law. A report from Radar Online reveals that Nolan was arrested in March of 2002 for two narcotics violations. The cast was dismissed and Nolan had to pay just over $150 in fines. According to the report, Nolan’s legal last name was also listed as “Seals”.
10. He Was A Member Of Hinder
Rock music fans are probably very familiar with the band Hinder. The group made its debut almost 20 years ago and has released six albums. Although it was never publicly announced, Nolan was briefly a member of Hinder. Unfortunately, however, his addiction cut his time with the group short.