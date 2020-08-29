Since debuting in 2019, Lifetime’s reality show Marrying Millions has put the spotlight on relationships in which one person is filthy rich and the other has far less. While it’s clear that some of these couples are only together for financial reasons, other seem to genuinely be in it for love. Season two of the show welcomed Nonie Creme and her boyfriend, Reese. Nonie is a successful entrepreneur in the beauty space and she’s rolling in dough. Although she’s given a general idea of what she does on the show, most people don’t realize how big a deal she really is. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nonie Creme from Marrying Millions.
1. She’s A Mother
If you’ve been keeping up with Marrying Millions, you probably know that one of the biggest part of Nonie and Reese’s storyline so far is whether or not they’ll be able to have kids together. Although the show makes it seem like neither of them already have kids, Nonie actually does. She has a 12-year-old daughter named Paloma from a previous relationship.
2. She Has An Art Degree
No matter how well you plan, life has a funny way of putting all sorts of detours in your path; that’s exactly what happened to Nonie. As someone who has always loved art, she chose to study art history/fine and studio arts while in college. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Scripps College and had every intention of having a career in the art world. However, life clearly had other plans for her.
3. She Has A Patent
Nonie isn’t just a business woman, apparently she’s an inventor too. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has a patent for a Precision Painter Ergonomic Handle which was designed to make her nail polish line easier to use. According to a press release, the handle will “make you paint better”/
4. She Was A Manicurist
After college, Nonie traveled to London to follow a boy she’d met. Her parents were unhappy with this decision and chose to completely cut her off financially. With just $200 to her name, Nonie signed up for night classes to learn how to become a manicurist. Nonie always loved doing nails and had developed a talent for it, so pursuing it as a career seemed like a sensible option. She went on to have a successful career in the industry for 10 years.
5. She’s Worked With Lots Of Celebrities
Don’t let the fact that she’s on a reality TV show give you the wrong impression, Nonie is the real deal. During her days as a manicurist, Nonie had lots of celebrity clients and often worked at award shows. Some of the people she’s worked with include Snoop Dogg and Jessie J.
6. She’s Not A Big Fan Of Carbs
Carbs are one thing most people feel like they couldn’t live without. From bread to pasta, carbs are a big part of some of the most popular foods in the world. However, Nonie isn’t a huge fan of carbs. Instead, she prefers a diet that is made up of mostly proteins and vegetables.
7. She Was Married For 22 Years
Nonie’s money isn’t the only reason people who know her are shocked by her relationship with Reese, they’re also surprised because he’s absolutely nothing like her ex-husband. That’s right, Nonie was married before; for 22 years. Her ex-husband Lalo Creme was actually the boy she followed to London to be with. Despite their marriage coming to an end, the couple still maintains a strong friendship and they work together to co-parent their daughter.
8. She Loves To Eat In The Bathtub
We all have strange habits that we’d rather keep to ourselves, and Nonie is no exception. In an interview, she was asked about about her biggest guilty pleasure and said this: “Eating in the tub. No, seriously, isn’t that disgusting? I will literally take a whole plate of food in there and a vodka martini.”
9. You’ve Probably Seen Her Brand In Stores
You may not have seen Nonie’s face prior to Marrying Millions, but you’ve probably heard of her company: Nonie Creme Colour Prevails. Her cosmetics line has become one of the most popular drug store brands. Her other brand, BeautyGARDE is sold at more high end retailers like Nordstrom and Ulta.
10. Nonie Creme Isn’t Her Real Name
The world may have gotten to know her as Nonie Creme, but that isn’t the name she was born with. Her real name is Eleanora Ramirez, however, she changed her last name to Creme after her marriage. Nonie is likely a nickname derived from the name Eleanora.