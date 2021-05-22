Nora Arnezeder was just a teenager when she began her career in the entertainment industry. Unlike many people who start acting at an early age, she has been able to smoothly transition into an adult star. Now, she is known to people all over the world. Nora has nearly 30 acting credits to her name and the list grows a little more each year. From the big screen to the small screen, Nora has shown that she can light it up no matter which medium she’s working with. She currently has a few projects in the pipeline that are sure to further solidify her place in the industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nora Arnezeder.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Nora was born and raised in France to an Austrian father who is a Christian and an Egyptian-Jewish mother. It’s unclear what her religious beliefs are. Although it doesn’t appear that either of her parents has a background in the arts, they have always been fans of all things creative and this is something that was passed down to Nora.
2. She Is A Shy Person
Some people are quick to assume that people who work in the entertainment industry are always outgoing and love to be the center of attention. However, that isn’t true for a lot of people and Nora is one of them. She actually considers herself to be a very shy person. Despite her natural shyness, Nora knows how to tun it off when it’s time to perform.
3. She Likes Doing Comedies
So far in her career, Nora has gotten the chance to work in several genres, but comedy is one that she really enjoys. Nora has a natural talent for making people laugh while keeping them engaged in her acting. She hopes to do more comedies in the future and that’s something her fans would probably enjoy as well.
4. She Likes Giving Back To Others
Nora has built a large platform and that isn’t something she takes for granted. She has made it a point to use her position to help shine a light on the things that are important to her. Recently, she has been helping to raise money for struggling COVID-19 patients in India.
5. She Is A Fashionista
Nora loves clothing and sees fashion as another way for her to share her personality with the world. She has a great sense of style, but she likes to keep it as simple as possible. While talking to In Style, Nora said, “I’m not too flashy or extravagant. I prefer a simple tank top with a cool leather jacket.”
6. She Is A Singer
Music has always been an important part of Nora’s life and she grew up listening to different sounds and artists. It was only a matter of time before she got involved herself. In addition to being an actress, Nora is also a singer and she has been working on putting together a project of her own.
7. She Likes Photography
Acting and singing may be the two things that Nora focuses most of her attention on, but her love for the arts extends well beyond that. She is also a big fan of photography and occasionally shares photos from her favorite photographers. When she has free time, Nora loves visiting different museums.
8. She Is A Writer
Acting is essentially just the process of telling a story, and that’s something that Nora really enjoys. However, acting isn’t the only way she likes to do it. Nora loves to write and there’s a very good chance that she will get into screenwriting at some point in her career.
9. She Is An Aladdin Fan
Like many people, Nora was a huge fan of Disney when she was younger, and she had an extra special place in her heart for Aladdin. During an interview with Under the Radar Magazine, Nora said, “I was really in love with Aladdin. I wanted to meet him one day, but I realized that I never would, so I was really disappointed.” Even as an adult, Nora loves watching the Disney classics and singing along.
10. She Wants To Get Into Voice Acting
Nora has accomplished a lot of cool things in her career and she’s grateful for every single one of them. Still, she is looking forward to the future and she already has an idea of some of the things she would like to do. At some point in her career, Nora would love to voice a character in an animated film.