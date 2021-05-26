10 Things You Didn’t Know about Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis is a talented man, and he’s been sharing his talents with the world since 1993. From his singing to his acting, there’s nothing he cannot do well. He is a man of many talents, and it’s time the world gets to know him a little better. It does not matter what he stars in or what he does, you recognize him for his talent and hard work in every character he takes on. He’s a man who can do it all, and he’s proven for well over two decades just how true this is.
1. He’s a Floridian
Norm Lewis comes from the best state in the nation. He’s a born and raised Floridian. He was born in Tallahassee, but his family moved to the Orlando area when he was growing up. He attended and graduated from Edgewater High School back in the early 80s.
2. He Worked for the Media
Prior to his time acting and singing, he was a man who worked for the media. He was not an on-air talent or anything that made him famous, but he did work for the Orlando Sentinel for some time prior to becoming an actor. How long he was at the paper is not known to us, but he was there for a while.
3. He Founded a Company
Norm Lewis is one of the founding members of the Black Theatre United. He and the rest of the members of the organization advocate for those who are black and in the theater industry. He wants to see justice and equality for all.
4. He Enjoys a Live Audience
The COVID shutdowns across many states in the US for more than a year really affected his performances. He misses having a live audience for which he can perform. He loves the energy and the reaction. He feeds off that, and it’s not uncommon for those in his line of work to do that. He misses it, and he loves it.
5. He Does Appreciate Some Virtual Benefits
One thing that Norm Lewis does enjoy about being an actor on stage when everything is virtual (COVID shutdowns, again) is that he is not performing for a limited audience. He does love that he is able to perform and have millions of people watch what he is doing rather than having a few hundred people watch what he is doing one time.
6. He is a Fan of the Holidays
Norm Lewis feels the same way about the holiday season that we all feel – he loves it. He loves the way that people are always in a good mood, and he loves the festive feeling and the festive nature of their attitudes. The entire season is just magical, and it holds a special place in everyone’s heart. He is no different than the rest of us.
7. He’s Working on A Vegetarian Diet
Lewis doesn’t want to be a vegetarian, but he does want to have a more vegetarian type of diet. He’s working on something called an 80/20 rule. He’s making sure most of his meals are vegetarian-based, which would be 80 percent. If he wants a burger, he’ll have one, but he won’t feel so guilty about it because he knows he did a wonderful job with the rest of his meals.
8. He’s Exceptionally Private
Norm Lewis has spent nearly 30 years in the public eye, and he knows a thing or two about keeping his private life out of that type of spotlight. He doesn’t discuss his private life. He does not go out in public and make a scene or cause the press to follow him. He keeps everything in his life to himself, and no one has any idea if he is married, if he is single, if he is dating – we simply do not know.
9. He’s Doing Well
Lewis is doing well for himself. He’s living the good life right now doing what he wants to do with his career while also enjoying the financial freedom that comes along with being successful. He’s accumulated an estimated net worth of approximately $3 million in his career.
10. He is in His Late 50s
We point this out because it’s just shocking. He’s so youthful, and he clearly takes good care of himself. Perhaps it is his new diet or perhaps he spends some time in the gym or outside regularly, but he looks amazing. He was born on June 2, 1963, which means he will turn 57 in 2021.