Notzilla Does a Fantastic Job Spoofing Godzilla

It’s not too hard to spoof Godzilla when you really look at it, since he’s a giant lizard that suddenly pops up without having been known about by many people throughout the world and starts wreaking havoc for one reason or another. If a writer can’t spoof that then it might be time to admit that their creative juices have dried up. Notzilla isn’t exactly the best that anyone could do but it’s still funny and still has the comedic factor necessary to make people laugh. The fact that alcohol makes this creature grow is one of the best things about it since it creates a very amusing and even comical lean on the overall character that people can’t help but laugh at. When it comes to spoofing Godzilla there have been a few different ways that it’s been done, but Notzilla is still something that, despite being entirely hokey and made to look absolutely fake on purpose, is something that people will no doubt remember for a while simply because it’s the kind of story that one might write just because they have nothing to do and they want to bring something that the audience might look at and laugh, even if they’re laughing AT the movie and not with it.
Spoof movies have been a big deal for a while, and despite the fact that the market has become kind of over-saturated with them through the years it’s still fun to see them come out from time to time since everyone has their own idea of how to make a spoof movie and how to work it so that the audience will enjoy what they’re seeing. It’s not really a matter of making the audience think that they’re supposed to fully enjoy the movie, sometimes it’s a matter of getting them to realize that they’re just supposed to watch and have a good time with it. Notzilla isn’t the type of movie that’s being made to make people go ‘wow’ at special effects and the acting that goes into it, this is a movie that’s being made to be mocked and to be ridiculed in a way that people might want to do to a lot of movies anyway. It’s just an easy target that’s bound to get a lot of people laughing and make them feel that someone was having a good time making the movie since there’s not a lot of seriousness to be taken from the movie as it stands. Whether or not it could lead to more Notzilla movies is hard to say since the idea could take off with a lot of people or it could falter and flop after a short period of time. But the point is that it’s being pushed and people are already responding since some folks are finding it to be a pleasant and amusing way to just have fun with a movie and not take it as something that was meant to be serious.
It does make a person wonder just what was going through the mind of the person that came up with the idea when it finally took shape. Some might find it frustrating that an idea like this can be pushed and gain so much attention, but now and then it’s a matter of timing and who a person knows when it comes to getting their work noticed. At other times it’s just a good bit of work and a certain amount of luck that goes into getting something like this noticed since otherwise, Notzilla could have been an idea that was conceived and left alone once someone rejected it. Obviously, if it was ever rejected someone didn’t want to let go of the idea and kept pushing until they found someone that would give them the chance. The idea of Notzilla is something that’s kind of goofy in nature and yet funny enough that it could be pushed simply because it’s not something you would think of every day and it was possible to develop into something that people might actually like. Some people might still be puzzled over how this happened and why but the truth of it is that the movie is here and it’s not bound to go away before people are able to fully enjoy it.
The whole point of Notzilla is just to have fun with it and get a good laugh at the same time. There are plenty of folks that will do just that since the idea of taking it seriously in any way is bound to ruin the whole experience. As one of many Godzilla parodies its one that is bound to be a little more memorable than others since it’s new and it isn’t shy about making fun of itself. Sometimes that makes things a little easier for a lot of viewers.