Now That Arrow is Over. What Happens Next?

The long and short of what’s going to happen now that Arrow is over is that a lot of characters are going to go on with their lives and possibly leave Star City since it’s become a truly safe city thanks to the efforts of Arrow and those that followed him, while new characters might be on the rise. Matt Morrison of Screenrant goes into amazing detail over what is expected to happen now that the legendary archer has been laid to rest, and a lot of it sounds as though it’s going to keep the Arrowverse moving forward despite the loss of the titular hero, as the legacy he’s left behind is nothing less than amazing. In the past eight years Arrow has gone from being thought of as a show that had an uncertain future, or none at all, to a show that has helped redefine DC’s presence on TV and has created something that fans had been waiting for and gladly embraced as his story went through one complication after another, creating massive crossovers and situations that many might admit should have been well beyond a vigilante with a bow and arrow. Yet for all that talk Green Arrow became a TV hero unlike any other since he managed to make people look differently at his character and at the world that somehow took form around him.
Obviously the finale had to be heart-wrenching since to do anything less would be to insult the series and possibly the fans that had been following for so long. Still, it’s interesting to think that with all the heroes and villains that were introduced throughout the eight years that Arrow was on the air that he was still the main focus, as those that gravitated towards the show might go on with their own series now that Arrow is over and done with, but it’s bound to be remembered that he was the one that kicked it off and set a great number of stories into motion. Right though expecting everything to kick off quickly and move into the next gear might be premature since people are likely going to want some time to assimilate and understand that the Arrowverse, though still a highly popular idea and something that could continue despite the main character being retired for good, will change without any chance to go back and rectify things. Andrew Marshall of We Got This Covered has something to share on that end. If they did manage to bring Oliver Queen back it feels as though it would be one of the biggest mistakes no matter that some people might actually be kind of glad to see it happen.
In reality Arrow is gone, and the future is going to keep rolling on as other characters move ever outward to take up the fight and dispense justice as they may in other cities that are in need of their help. The threats don’t end when an iconic hero passes on after all, as earth is always in danger somehow and the innocents continue to suffer, making the role of any and all heroes necessary as they’re still needed to take on the tasks that regular law enforcement can’t handle. Star City might be safe enough after the finale, but there are plenty of locations that the Arrowverse could stretch to in order to show the expansion of those that were brought together by the show and were given leave to grow and develop into the characters they are now. When it’s time it does sound feasible that the Arrowverse could expand in a big way and the number of spin-offs and team-ups could begin to increase as more and more DC heroes begin to find their groove and seek to capitalize on the success that Arrow brought to DC. Whether they’ll gain traction right away or not is difficult to predict since without Arrow there’s a key component missing that a lot of people are going to notice initially and it’s fair to say that it will take some getting used to when it comes to his absence. But given how many heroes that DC can field and the fact that there’s a rumor that one very iconic role might be coming it’s also easy to think that things will even out eventually.
If Green Lantern does end up coming to DC then it could become a rallying cry to Oliver’s legacy as the character could be a huge improvement over the Green Lantern movie that we were subjected to years back. Matt McGloin of Cosmic Book has more to say on this. Plus, it would continue to help expand the Arrowverse into a truly impressive entity as it’s already done, and go even further as the adventures might become even more intense and give the fans what they’ve been wanting for a while now. All in all, it doesn’t sound as though the Arrowverse is bound to be done anytime soon.