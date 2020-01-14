Home
TV News
Now We Know Where Kali Was in Stranger Things Season 3

Now We Know Where Kali Was in Stranger Things Season 3

34 seconds ago

It’s fair to say that a lot of people were wondering just what had become of Kali in season 3 since it would have been nice to see her show up. Given the difference in her lifestyle and Elle’s though it’s hard to say any longer just what kind of reunion it would be. But for those that have gone deeper into the Stranger Things story by reading the comic books they’ll know that Kali has been attempting to round up the rest of the kids that Dr. Brenner was using for his experiments back in Hawkins to gather them for something big that might be coming in season 4. Whether she and the others will survive to that point is hard to say but it’s exciting enough to think that we might actually have the chance to see Kali in season 4 for a final showdown since the word so far is that the next season will be the last. A lot of showrunners would love to say that they see their programs going on for season after season, but Stranger Things came out with a definite expiration date on it, though most of us couldn’t have accurately guessed when. As Marc N. Kleinhenz of ScreenRant writes though this could be the buildup to season 4 and an epic showdown that has been waiting just behind the wings for a while now.

When the show first came out it was something that a lot of people didn’t know what to expect given that it featured a monster, a gifted child, and a mad scientist type all wrapped up in an era that had become popular yet again and managed to hook people in because of it. The whole 80s gimmick was something that managed to secure the interest for Stranger Things and the story took over from there was it rolled along, the Demogorgon proving to be the big threat in the first season as it continued to wreak havoc throughout Hawkins and the Upside Down continued to spread its influence throughout the town. The disappearance of Will Byers became another huge plot point as his mother Joy continued to slip further and further away from reality, while the boys and Eleven were doing their best to figure out just what was going on in their town. The second season finally introduced Kali and gave us a little more information on Eleven, painting a slightly richer back story than we’d been given before and making us realize that Kali was powerful as well, but with limitations that were a little further than Elle’s since she’d been on her own and developing her powers a bit longer.

How season 4 is going to shape up is at this point hard to say since the group is so fragmented that getting them back together is going to take some doing, and the Russia connection is still somehow going to have to work in to everything and make a finale that will satisfy those that have been following the show since season 1 and have been going all-in by learning as much as they can about the characters beyond what we’ve seen on the show. At this time it would appear that things are being set into motion that will hopefully grant the fans a chance to see something truly epic when the next season does hit, though when it comes to overall details there aren’t a lot to give out since thankfully the rumor mill is focusing upon the type of information that we already know and have been theorizing over for a while. The chances are pretty good that many people will need to go back and binge-watch the first three seasons once again just to remind themselves of what’s happened and this next season is going to be something of an epic, especially if it really does turn out to be the last season. There are many people that still believe that Hopper is alive and well in Russia and that the Upside Down might still be active on American soil thanks to the Russians.

The time period in which the next season will be set might be kind of interesting since there’s been so much emphasis on the 80s and 90s in recent years that it’s likely we’ll be seeing even more of it in the next season. One good question though is whether Kali will be keeping with the trends or if she’ll be stuck in the 80s if she does come back. Maybe we’ll get a grunge version of events once the season returns, or maybe we’ll see something completely different that we’re not expecting. The whole point is that season 4 is going to have to be something insanely unique that we haven’t witnessed before, while at the same time being comfortable enough that we’ll identify with it in a familiar manner. Jacob Robinson of What’s On Netflix has more to say about this subject.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Now We Know Where Kali Was in Stranger Things Season 3
Five Shows You’ll Like if You Enjoy Beat Shazam
Black Hole
Disney is Reportedly Thinking about A Black Hole Remake
Check Out The Witcher Intro as a 90’s TV Show
The Five Best Martin Freeman Movies of His Career
Topher Grace
The Five Best Topher Grace Movies of His Career
Oliver Platt
The Five Best Oliver Platt Movies of His Career
Buster Keaton
The Five Best Buster Keaton Movies of His Career
Jayme Lawson
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jayme Lawson
Shaunette Renee Wilson
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Shaunette Renee Wilson
Kayla Sessler
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kayla Sessler
Avonlea Elkins
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Avonlea Elkins
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3