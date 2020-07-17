10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco is one of those guys you just want to know more about. Not only is he handsome, but he’s an activist. He’s a model and an actor, and he’s using his platform not just to make himself famous, but to bring awareness to the deaf community. You know his face, and you probably know his name, but what do you really know about this man who is working so hard to change the world one person and one day at a time?
1 He’s an 80s Baby
Born on May 8, 1989, he just made it into the last year of the coolest decade. He did spend his childhood growing up in the 90s, but we’d have to imagine that growing up deaf means his childhood was probably a little different. On the other hand, what do we know? He doesn’t know any different, so perhaps his childhood is really no different than any of ours save for the fact that he didn’t get to hear Ace of Base and the Spice Girls. As the mother of a little boy who was born partially deaf in both ears while his twin sister was not, I can say with certainty that kids just have fun no matter what.
2. DiMarco is Not His Birth Name
His last name is not his birth name. At some point when he was a child, his mother made the decision to change their last name back to her maiden name. He was born with the last name Thompson, but they changed it for some reason. He didn’t say why other than that this was something that they did.
3 He’s Deaf
As you can tell by now, he’s deaf. He is not a man how considers himself disabled in any capacity, and we don’t blame him. He works very hard to ensure that the media is aware of his condition and that he can use it to bring light to deaf people everywhere, their situation, and how they can learn more about this way of life. He uses sign language, the written word, and he also uses lip reading as ways to communicate.
4. He Grew Up in Maryland
As a child, he was raised in Frederick, Maryland. He went to school there. He attended the Maryland School for the Deaf, which is an educational facility that makes it easier on children without their hearing to obtain the best education.
5. He’s a College Grad
When he was done with his formal schooling as a child, he decided it was time to go to college, and he graduated in 2013. He graduated with a degree in mathematics from Gallaudet University. He’s not currently using that degree from what we can tell, but we can say that a mathematics degree is an impressive one.
6. He’s A Winner
A reality show winner, to be exact. Of course, he’s a winner in all other aspects of his life, too, but his reality show winning streak is a pretty impressive one. He was the winner of “America’s Next Top Model,” (cycle 22) as well as the winner of “Dancing with the Stars,” season 22. You could probably say that 22 is his lucky number, and you’d not be incorrect.
7. He’s Making Big Things Happen
First and foremost, we already told you this man is a gift to society. He’s handsome, successful, he’s smart, he’s clearly funny, and he’s working to make the world a better place. What else is left? Oh, maybe the small fact that he just sold a comedy about a deaf man to Spectrum? He’ll be working with the famous Daniel Dae Kim to make it work, and we cannot wait to see it.
8. He is Sexually Fluid
What does this mean, you ask? There are so many ways to personalize your gender and your sexuality and your way of life anymore that some people are still learning what means what and how it all works. That’s all right. Don’t feel ashamed if you don’t know the answers; we all have to ask to learn, right? And it’s better to ask and learn than it is to ignore it because you don’t understand, you don’t get it, it intimidates you, or you simply fear looking bad.
Sexual fluidity is a term used to describe men and women who love both men and women. They are attracted to both, or one sex over another at any given time with the ability to then become attracted to the opposite sex even more at another time. Basically, to put it in simple terms, it mean you just find yourself attracted to the person, not the gender.
9. He Has a Foundation
It’s called the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, and he’s hard at work to make it the best of the best. It’s a nonprofit that works to improve the lives of the deaf. Basically, they work really hard over at the foundation to make sure that those who are deaf – and their families – have access to the most reputable resources and information for those who are deaf. They work tirelessly, and that will not change.
10. He’s a Twin
Did you know this? That’s right, ladies, he is a twin. His brother is Nico, a DJ and a music enthusiast. His hearing loss is considered severe to profound, and he has to find creative ways to find the music and hear the words in his own way. They’re fraternal twins who look nothing alike, but they are very much alike in the ways that count.