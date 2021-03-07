After nearly 20 years of on screen experience, O-T Fagbenle has carved out a pretty sold place for himself. Throughout his career he has proven that he has what it takes to tackle any kind of role, and his versatility has continued to open doors for him. Although many of his roles have been in British productions, he gained recognition all over the world for his role as Luke Bankole in the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale. As the show gets ready to enter into its 4th season, viewers are excited to see what’s in store for Luke and the rest of the cast. O-T’s fans are also looking forward to seeing what’s next for his career. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about O-T Fagbenle.
1. He Comes From A Diverse Background
O-T was born in England to a Nigerian father who worked as a journalist and a British mother. O-T was primarily raised by his mother and they moved to Spain when he was a child. He also spent some time in Nigeria. We weren’t able to find any information on where O-T is living these days.
2. His Name Has A Special Meaning
Although he is known professionally as O-T, his birth name is Olatunde Olateju Olaolorun Fagbenle. During an interview with New Now Next, O-T said, “O-T became kind of an abbreviation of both names. A lot of people assume it was what I was called when I was a kid and a lot of people assume that it’s because people found it hard to say my name but it’s a Nigerian name and they just abbreviate it with Ola or Tunde, but I was just given the moniker and nickname of O-T and it stuck.” His first name, Olatunde, translates to “honor is restored”.
3. He’s A Musician
O-T is the true definition of a multi-talented person. In addition to acting, he is also a very talented musician. He started playing the saxophone hen he was a kid and eventually joined the South Coast Jazz Band. He is also a songwriter and even co-wrote a song with rap star, Tyga, in 2011.
4. He Has Some Very Successful Siblings
O-T isn’t the only person in the Fagbenle family who has found lots of success. His sister, Temi Fagbenle, is a professional basketball player in the WNBA who also competed in the 2012 Olympics. His brothe, Oladapo Fagbenle, is better known as Daps and is a popular music video director. O-T has another brother named Luti Fagbenle who is also an actor.
5. He Co-Founded A Charity Organization
Giving back to others is something that O-T has always aimed to do. He co-founded an organization called ABC Foundation. According to its website, the foundation collects “funds and items from friends and family and send donations directly to children in need through our trusted and committed partner organisations”
6. He’s An Avid Traveler
In addition to having lived in different countries, O-T has also done a lot of traveling over the years. He loves the experience of getting to visit different places and learn about other cultures. Some of the countries he’s been to include Thailand, the United States, Dubai, and Tanzania.
7. He’s A Voice Actor
Voice acting typically requires a different skill set than live action work, which is why many actors simply stick to one or the other. O-T, however, has managed to do both. In 2013, he voiced a character in the video game Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. He has also been a part of series for BBC Radio.
8. He’s A Writer And Director
O-T knows how to work magic when he steps in front of the camera, but that isn’t the only time he shines. He also has lots of behind the scenes experience and he’s become quite skilled at telling stories from the other side of the camera. He has been writing, directing, and producing since 2012.
9. He’s Passionate About Taking Care Of The Environment
O-T is a big believe in the importance of treating the earth with care. When talking to In Style, he said that if he had a super power it would be the ability to fix the environment. He added, “I guess, it’s hard for human beings to properly engage with a danger which is seemingly decades away and not personalized in a kind of tangible way. I think human beings struggle with such things but it’s such a profound problem. So I wish I had a power that could help ameliorate that.”
10. He Has Lots Of Theater Experience
Like countless other talented actors, O-T began his acting career in the theater world. He has been a part of dozens of plays and the stage will always be a special place to him. Some of the stage productions O-T has been in include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ragamuffin, and Romeo and Juliet.