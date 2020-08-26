Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Limited Series Designation is the Right Call

It definitely makes a bit more sense to make the Obi-Wan series into a limited thing instead of continuing to push on season after season. There should be plenty of material since after all he is watching over Luke and there are plenty of dangers on Tatooine, but it’s still likely that the series could run into a snag here and there when it comes to content. If the story turns out to be just as good as The Mandalorian though it could be that another season might materialize, and possibly another after that. For now, though we’re being told that there will only be one season that will see the return of the Jedi Master, that’s about all that’s being said at the moment. It does beg the question just how far the series is going to go and how much will be shown in a relatively short amount of time since one series doesn’t feel like long enough to tell of Obi-Wan’s self-exile to Tatooine, nor how he came to be such a powerful individual that could scare off Tusken Raiders when Luke was in trouble. Being a Jedi Master is of course the long and short explanation that a lot of people might accept, but even a Jedi Master has their limits, as was shown during the prequels.
Another question that plenty of people are going to want to know is whether or not he’s going to have a final showdown with Darth Maul in the series, but it feels likely that it won’t be shown since it’s already happened in the animated series and as such probably won’t occur in live-action. It would be nice, there’s no doubt about it since Maul and Kenobi have a history going back to Episode I and it’s likely that pitting the two of them together in the live-action series would get a lot of people to watch, but again, that story has been told, so thinking that it’s going to be repeated just because people want it to be is a bit hopeful and not that realistic. But hey, there’s also a hope that it could happen. It would certainly get a lot more fans on the side of Disney and those in control and could possibly get people asking to see more if the series goes off without a hitch. Right now people are just wanting to see Obi-Wan come back and do what he does, but if they like what they see then people might ask for him to come back for another season or two.
As popular as Kenobi is though his series has a lot of work ahead of it to even try and contend with The Mandalorian since season one of the show has already been dubbed as one of the best in recent history and season two is being looked upon with great anticipation by fans and casual viewers alike. There’s not much doubt that Obi-Wan’s story will be great and that it will show in detail just how the famed Jedi Master learns to survive on the harsh world of Tatooine, but without knowing what story is going to be told it’s still up in the air when thinking of what to expect. There are a couple of stories that have been written about Obi-Wan following Order 66, but it’s going to be a miracle if those in charge decide to use them even if they’re considered canon or not. At this time the direction that Star Wars is being taken in feels like it’s meant to give people hope just to snatch it away at the last second, but The Mandalorian has been a big up for a lot of people since there wasn’t any idea of what to expect, and yet expectations were met and exceeded all the same. Even those that were hoping to see Boba Fett make his way onto the screen weren’t terribly disappointed when Din Djarin started making his reputation known during the series. The difference is that Obi-Wan already comes with a reputation that’s been building since well before the Clone Wars and as a result is something that people are already banking on when it comes to the series that Disney is preparing.
The hope is that if things go well the series could start filming in the next few months and we might be able to see the series hit Disney+ by 2021. That’d be great, to say the least since having gone from mention of a movie to his own series and now to a limited series, it would almost appear that Obi-Wan might show up in a miniseries at this point if things keep going the way they are. As it stands though it does sound as though we’ll be seeing Ewan McGregor take up the role fairly soon, which is something a lot of fans will want to hear.