Obviously Now We’re Curious To See Michael Moore’s “Planet of the Humans”

I’m going to go ahead and say it now to get it out of the way, the fact that Michael Moore is an Oscar-winner is further evidence that the Academy Awards has become an annual comedy show. As Mike Jones of Screenrant has already stated, Michael Moore’s fan base can change like a shifting tide depending on what he’s saying, and for a man that embraces hypocrisy in such a blatant manner it’s actually kind of fitting. His latest work, Planet of the Humans, is actually under fire from the people that tend to agree with his documentaries for being too misleading and not as well-grounded in facts as he might like to think. While he’s not too far off the mark when it comes to stating that the alternative power sources do in fact utilize fossil fuels for the production lines that make the wind turbines and the solar panels that are being touted a clean and sustainable energy, he’s still taking the result of his opinions straight to the bank, presumably in his gas-guzzling SUV or perhaps to a private account overseas in a jet of his choosing. And despite his view on capitalism that hasn’t stopped him from taking the money that he’s given for each endeavor and then suing individuals when he feels the need to grasp a couple more million to add to his already enormous bank account. To be frank, Moore is perhaps one of the worst type of hypocrites that exists today, the type that knows what they are and still pushes the public to believe in the betterment of a world that they’re openly exploiting in ‘documentaries’.
Jeffrey T. Kuhner of The Washington Times has more to say about Moore and very little of it is complimentary since unless one is an avid and devout follower of the director/producer they’re bound to see past the lies and fallacies that he continues to push as the realism and exploitation of the natural world. The sad fact concerning individuals like Moore is that they’ll gladly accept the money they’re given to push their agenda and their bias and the moment the check is cashed they’ll turn around to do it again and again and again since they’ve realized that no one cares about their personal stance on the issues they record, so long as it gets people to watch and spend money. There’s capitalism for you, and the people that will use it to the greatest extent possible. What’s truly unfortunate is that Moore is basically addicted to controversy and using whatever buzz words and hot topics he can to spark as much outrage and emotion in the American public a possible. While an attack on his person isn’t necessary or even warranted, as some might disagree, Moore has become more or less a figure in American culture that is synonymous with the idea of gaslighting since his content tends to make people change their minds on various issues back and forth until it’s obvious that they can’t tell if they’re coming or going.
When those that have supported Moore are among the number of people that are calling for a movie that’s been made by the man to be taken down it’s a good sign that he’s overstepped his bounds a little and might need to take a step back and make sure that he doesn’t fall over that precipice that he’s so dangerously close to. In a big way Moore does need to look at his own life and realize that he’s not practicing what he preaches, nor is he the paragon of virtue that some might want to call him since in essence he dishes out what he calls the truth and in the same breath continues to follow what he condemns while continuing to spew the same venomous bile that’s managed to grant him such ridiculous riches. Eric Wesoff of PV Magazine has more to say on this matter. He’s a con artist to be certain, someone that’s spinning a fable that uses reality as the basis and the opinions of his followers as the tag line, and all the while he’s turning his back on the ideals that he preaches to accept the money from those that he apparently despises but will gladly rub shoulders with in order to continue the lifestyle that he’s become accustomed to. This is only one reason why Michael Moore is a point of frustration for many people, as there are plenty of reasons why he earns criticism from many people.
His ideas concerning climate change and clean energy however have been controversial since the beginning and his delivery has usually been anything but even-handed, much as it appears in this current project. The one hope that anyone who watches this documentary is that they’ll remain open-minded. Moore will get paid either way, but hopefully people open their eyes and realize he’s not the spokesman he says he is.