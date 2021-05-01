Of Course We’re Going to be Watching “Ape Vs. Monster”

Anyone who couldn’t predict that this would happen hasn’t been around long enough or they just don’t care, which kind of sums it up in a nutshell. Ape vs. Monster is already being called better than Godzilla vs. Kong largely because it would appear that the human actors are going to have more to do and more interaction than in the big blockbuster movie. It might be that those that are saying this are trying to hype this movie up a little too much since looking at the trailer makes it obvious that even with a low budget that the movie will be kind of entertaining, especially since the giant lizard has so much more mobility to it than Godzilla did. But in truth, if one likes knockoff movies then this should be just fine since it could be something that people will enjoy since it’s bound to move quickly and give more footage of the actual monsters and an explanation of how they get so incredibly big and strong. To hear anyone say that a monster movie could be better than Godzilla vs. Kong makes one think that the people saying such things are being paid or might be a bit tipsy and don’t know what they’re saying. But the idea of two huge behemoths going at each other without mercy is something that’s bound to attract a crowd since not everyone is as hung up on the big names as others might be. Sometimes a knockoff can be every bit as entertaining, if not more so.
The first trailer for 'Ape vs. Monster' has officially been released. pic.twitter.com/aiMiVWDr9D
— Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 26, 2021
Knockoffs in monster movies are nothing new obviously, but they are something that a lot of people might be divided about since as anyone should be able to guess, people are going to argue about who’s tougher and who is bound to win against this or that monster. Right now it’s fair to say the Godzilla would likely be picked to beat any pretender to the throne, but it’s fair to say that Kong would deliver the smackdown to those that he could. But Ape vs. Monster already looks like it’s going to be a fight that might actually favor the huge lizard. The main reason for this is that the tougher hide and scales generally appear to be something that can keep the lizard in the fight longer and stave off more damage than the ape’s hide possibly can. Keep in mind we’re saying all this because it’s what we’ve seen with Godzilla and Kong, but if the movie follows anything from the blockbuster it will take into account that the ape’s mobility is bound to be a great deal better since the creature should be able to out-leap and move around the lizard with ease. The only thing that might stymie this is the fact that the trailer shows the lizard moving quite well and with more agility than one might expect.
Any and all excitement about this movie kind of feels like something that might be a bit of expectation that it might be more action-packed than Godzilla vs. Kong, which is about the only way it possibly could be since the additional scenes that give the humans more to do might balance things out a bit and hopefully entertain those that are convinced that it will be something worth watching. Some folks hear ‘knockoff’ and don’t want anything to do with it simply because the project might be far below their expectations and won’t give them any of the entertainment they were hoping for in the blockbuster movie. Amazingly enough, low-budget movies can be pretty entertaining at times since they often get right into the action or they at least focus on aspects of the story that their blockbuster versions might decide to not bother with. Plus, there’s always the chance that a low-budget movie might really get the attention of the fans and could possibly be something that someone would want to develop further. One never knows until it happens, since some gems can be found in the low-budget bunch, even if it’s kind of like going to Goodwill trying to find something that’s high-end. Hey, you get lucky sometimes.
One big reason why Ape vs. Monster will be popular with a lot of people is that it’s an obvious knockoff, but it’s something that might actually stand a chance of being a little more entertaining since it doesn’t have the pomp and the flair that the blockbuster movie has. One thing that a lot of people tend to miss is that in the process of celebrating a big movie, the main idea of it can get lost and the celebration that is the contribution of the cinematographer can be seen as more important than the story. With a knockoff, there’s bound to be a little more action and a very simplified story, which is what a lot of people kind of want to see. So yes, expect people to watch it.