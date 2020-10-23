Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Olga Koshimbetova

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Olga Koshimbetova

47 seconds ago

Olga Koshimbetova gained reality TV fame in 2018 when she appeared as a cast member on 90 Day Fiance. At the time, she and her American boyfriend, Steven Freund, were trying to figure out how to maintain a relationship with him being in the United States and her being in Russia. To make the situation even more complicated, Olga was expecting a baby. As you can imagine, things between the couple were extremely tense and it didn’t take long for their issues to become glaringly obvious. Through it all, however, Olga maintained a soft and quiet demeanor that made viewers like her. Even though she’s been a little more low key than other 90 Day Fiance cast members, she has been doing some pretty cool things since her last appearance on the show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Olga Koshimbetova.

1. Her Parents Murdered Her Sister

Life hasn’t always been easy for Olga, and she when she was 13 she lived through and unthinkable tragedy. According to reports, Olga’s parents were members of a religious cult who became worried when they started to believe that Olga’s sister, Alexandra, had become possessed by demons. They attempted to perform an exorcism on Alexandra but ended up killing her in the process. As a result, Olga spent many years in a Russian orphanage.

2. She Has Become A Brand Ambassador

Being on 90 Day Fiance has also turned Olga into a social media influencer. Even from being on the show for just one season, Olga has been able to build a following of 256,000 people on Instagram. This has allowed her to work with brands to help promote their products. She is currently a brand ambassador for Fab Fit Fun.

3. She Loves Watching Movies

Despite being born and raised in Russia, Olga loves to watch American movies movies. She seems to especially like dramatic films such as Five Feet Apart and Changeling. Sometimes she even shares screen shots of her favorite movies with her followers on Instagram.

4. She Sells Videos On Cameo

If you became a fan of Olga’s during her time on 90 Day Fiance, I have some good news for you. She now sells personalized video shoutouts through Cameo where you can pay to have her record a special message for you or someone you love. Olga charges $25 for videos and $5.99 to chat with her.

5. She Lives In The United States

As mentioned earlier, the distance was a huge issue in Olga and Steven’s relationship, and getting Olga to the United States proved to be more difficult than they originally thought. Fortunately, things finally were out and Olga was able to move to the US in 2019.

6. She And Steven Are No Longer Together

What could have been a happy ending for the couple proved to be anything but. Even though Olga moved to the United States and she and Steven got married, they still weren’t able to make their relationship work. The couple has decided to go their separate ways but they remain on good terms as co-parents.

7. She’s Really Into Fashion

Things weren’t great for Olga while she was on 90 Day Fiance, and fans didn’t really get a chance to learn much about her outside of her relationship with Steven. With that being said, there is much more to her than viewers got to see. Olga is passionate about fashion and she loves getting the chance to share her personality through her clothing. She has a great sense of style ande njoys showing off her outfits on Instagram.

8. She Doesn’t Know If She’ll Come Back To 90 Day Fiancee 

Unlike other people who have been on 90 Day Fiance in the past, Olga and Steven haven’t been featured on any of the other shows in the franchise. When asked if she would be back, Olga said, “I have no idea” although she did mention that the production team had been in touch.

9. She Enjoys Staying Active

Olga is the type of person who loves to stay active. She enjoys doing things like going swimming and bike riding. Not only is regular exercise a great way to stay in shape, but it’s also the perfect way to release stress and tension. Based on what we know Olga has gone through over the years, exercise has probably benefited her in more ways than one.

10. She’s A Private Person

Just because a person agrees to do a reality TV show doesn’t necessarily mean that a person doesn’t value their privacy. Olga is a prime example. Outside of the show, Olga appears to be a very private person who hasn’t revealed many details about her personal life.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Reason Why L.A.’s Finest Was Cancelled after Just 2 Seasons
I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Show Coming to Amazon
A Dexter Revival is Finally Coming To Showtime: How Do We Feel?
New Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Leaves us With Even More Questions
What We Learned from The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer
Why We’ll Be Checking Out the Movie Chick Fight
31 Nights of Halloween: Drew Goddard’s ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2012)
Why We’ll Be Checking Out the Movie Spell
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Olga Koshimbetova
When Police Academy Meets Seinfeld
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chrissy Rasmussen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sofia Hasmik
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test