10 Things You Didn’t Know about Oliver Dench

If you don’t watch “Pandora,” there’s a good chance you might not know too much about Oliver Dench. He’s the actor who plays the role of Xander Duvall, and fans love him. He’s got some serious talent, and he’s not afraid to bring his “A” game to the screen every chance he gets. He’s been in other projects before, but this is the one that is bringing him to a new level of fame and fortune. His fans love him, but it’s come to our attention that they know very little about him. Who is he? What’s he up to? What does he stand for? How does he do it? Let’s find out.
1. He’s Got a Famous Aunt
If Oliver Dench has a familiar last name, it’s because he’s also got a very famous aunt with the same last name. You might know her. Her name is Dame Judi Dench. Yes, that Dame Judi Dench. He is her nephew, and they share the same very famous last name and the same love of acting. It’s a family thing.
2. He Likes Filming in Bulgaria
He is a man who likes filming his Sci-Fi series in Bulgaria because it is such an unknown situation. It’s a place that many people don’t recognize, that they don’t see all the time in the movies or on television. It’s a relative unknown when it comes to that kind of thing.
3. He’s Inspired By His Aunt
He feels that she is someone who can make a role seem as if it was written specifically for her rather than just for anyone who fits the bill. He feels this is just a gift from her own generation of actors, but she really does bring out the best in every character she’s ever played because she can make it seem as if it’s all about her.
4. He Enjoys Playing with Lasers
Probably one of his favorite things about the role he is currently playing on his CW series is that he gets to play with lasers all day long. There is something so cool that he cannot seem to get over. He loves it, and it works for him. He’s a guy who just cannot get over how much fun that is, and he even remembers wishing he could play with them when he was a kid.
5. He’s Young
He might seem like someone who has enough experience he is older than he is, but he’s still a young guy. He was born on September 9, 1992, which means he only celebrated his 28th birthday in 2020. He’s a young guy, and that’s all right. He’s got a lot to live for and a lot going on in his life, and he is going to take that with a grain of salt and make it work for him.
6. He Wasn’t Always an Actor
Before he had roles of his own, he had a completely different role in the acting business. He was the artistic director at a place called the Revolve Theatre Company. He did not act. He simply made sure that the sets and scenes were what they needed to be and that things looked as good as possible for any given situation.
7. He’s Done Theater
And not just as an artistic director, either. He is a young man who is good at things like acting in theater. He was the star of the famed Shakespeare work, “Hamlet,” which allowed him to really have a good chance to show off his skill. Not just because it was Hamlet, but because he was every character. He was ever role, and he had every line. It really allowed people to know him.
8. He’s Single
Okay, so he’s not married, but we don’t know if he is officially single or not. There is no piece of paper anywhere out there that says he’s not single, but we simply do not know if he has someone in his life that he is seeing. He’s not engaged, and he’s not married, but there might be a special someone he’s simply not showing off to the world.
9. He’s Private
He is a man who has a lot of privacy issues in his life. He likes to keep things to himself, but he’s not always able to now that his star is growing. He is good at keeping things to himself and maintaining his privacy, but we don’t know if this is something he will be able to continue the more famous he gets.
10. He’s Got A Good Sense of Humor
We have to assume this, but we think we are assuming correctly. His Instagram feed is filled with fun and hilarious photos of him goofing off and never taking himself too seriously, which is the best way to live your life. Of course, that’s just our opinion.