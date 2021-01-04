With a handsome face and plenty of talent to match, it’s easy to see why Oliver Rice has found so much success in front of the camera. Throughout his career, he has had roles in several successful TV series. Most viewers will know him best from his role in shows like Chesapeake Shores and Altered Carbon. Most recently, he had a role in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. While he may not have the longest list of acting credits, the work Oliver has done has been nothing short of impressive. There are people all over the world who are looking forward to seeing what he does next. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Oliver Rice.
1. He Was Born In Wales
Oliver was born in Wales, but he was raised in London where he has also spent most of his life. The cultures of both countries have played an important role in Oliver’s life and he is very proud to be a part of both of them. As far as we can tell, he still lives in London.
2. He Studied At The Oxford School of Drama
Oliver was just a kid when he originally discovered his love for acting. It didn’t take him long to realize that acting was what he wanted to do. He eventually went on to study at the Oxford School of Drama. The school has a long history of producing talented actors. Some of the most notable alumni include Claire Foy and Freddy Carter.
3. He’s A Big Music Fan
Acting may be Oliver’s main form of self expression, but it’s definitely not the only art form he enjoys. Oliver is a big music fan and he likes to listen to a wide range of artists and genres. It appears that Oliver was in a band at one point in time but it’s unclear if he still makes music.
4. He’s A Father
For the most part, Oliver is the type of actor who likes to stay low key and keep his personal life away from the spotlight. One thing we do know, however, is that Oliver is a very proud father. When he isn’t working, you can catch him spending time with his son.
5. He’s A Sports Fan
As someone who was born and raised in the UK, it’s only right that Oliver also be a football (soccer) fan. He loves attending live matches and it also looks like he enjoys playing the FIFA video game. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to figure out which team is his favorite.
6. He Supports Social Justice
Oliver isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He has made an effort to use his social media presence to stand up for what he believes in. He has shown his support for the fight to end racism and he encourages his followers to educate themselves on what they can do to help support the cause.
7. He Loves To Travel
The world has so many incredible things to offer, and Oliver is dedicated to seeing as many of them as he possibly can. He likes to travel as much as possible and he has been fortunate to visit lots of good places. Some of the countries he’s been to are Canada and Peru.
8. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Oliver has been acting professionally for more than a decade, but even after all this time he has never been one to get caught up in social media. Although he does have accounts on Instagram and Twitter, he likes to keep his posting to a minimum and he doesn’t typically post about his work.
9. He Loves Old British Movies
Oliver has always loved movies, especially the old classics. During an interview with My Devotional Thoughts Oliver said, “I’ve always loved English accents. I grew up watching a lot of old movies, and I loved some of the old great British actors. One of my favorite movies growing up was My Fair Lady. I had it practically memorized! I loved to imitate Eliza’s Cockney accent.”
10. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
No matter how much a person loves that they do, it’s always important to have hobbies and interests outside of work. For Oliver being outdoors is one of the things he likes to do when he has time off. Not only does he love the fresh air, but he also appreciates all of the beauty that nature has to offer. Some of his favorite things to do outside include hiking, swimming, exploring, and playing soccer.