10 Things You Didn’t Know about Olivia Caridi

We all got to know Olivia Caridi when she was vying for the heart of Bachelor Ben Higgins on reality television a few years ago. Or, did we get to know her at all? You see, she was painted to be the villain on the show. She was the mean girl. She was the one not there to make friends. She was accused of being the one who was there for the fame of all of it, and she did not earn a very flattering reputation in the world. It seems there are a few apologies being offered by people like Higgins and even host Chris Harrison, so we assume we just don’t know her as well as they’d like us to think.
1. Her Birthday – June 26th, 1993
Today she’s 27. That means back in 2016 when she was on the air as a potential future wife for the bachelor of the year, she was only 23. That’s young. That’s so young, and that’s especially young to find yourself in a situation in which you are fighting 24 other girls for love with one man, living in a house with a bunch of catty gals, and isolated from the world, your family, and everything you know and love. Of course she wasn’t herself.
2. She’s a Former News Anchor
Before she took her time on reality television to find love – which she did not – she was a news anchor. She did well, and we can see why. She’s feisty, she’s gorgeous, and she always comes off as so confident in herself. We imagine that is something you have to do if you’re going to make it in that industry.
3. She Admits She Self-Destructed
During the show, she felt like she was becoming a problem to herself. She liked this guy so much, but she could feel him forming relationships with other women, and that killed her. She was so young and did not know how to focus on that, and she felt herself becoming desperate and becoming someone she did not know.
4. Her Self-Esteem Took a Huge Hit
When she was on the show being the villain – as they made her out to be – she was made fun of in a way that is exceptionally hurtful. The women on the show made fun of things that are very personal to her. Her looks, her toes, even her appearance. These are not things she can easily change, and that was hard on her. It’s not like she could work on fixing her toes or her appearance. She wasn’t being made fun of for things she could change, and it hurt her.
5. Dating Has Not Been Easy for Her
After she finally got the courage to date again following her stint on reality television, things did not go well. She’d go online to find dates through reputable apps, but people recognized her, said awful things, and even asked to see her toes. Her depression worsened, and she felt lonelier and more isolated than ever. Fortunately, she has a very sweet boyfriend right now, but we don’t know much about him. He’s in Amsterdam, and they are living the long-distance life. He’s not a reality star, they are not in the spotlight, and that seems to be going well for them.
6. She’s Hosting a Podcast Now
She had to leave her job to go to the Bachelor four years ago, and she does not regret that. While she did not go back to it, however, she’s back in the journalism world in a different capacity. She’s hosting her own podcast called “Mouthing Off with Olivia Caridi,” and fans seems to like it. She’s also trying her hand at modeling, and she’s loving that, too.
7. She’s Living in Austin
There’s another thing about her that we like, and it’s that she’s living where she wants to live. She tried her hand at living in New York City, and she loved that. But, eventually, she knew that Texas just had her heart. She moved to Austin, she’s enjoying it, and she’s not mad about it.
8. She’s Not Happy Her Season is Airing Again
She calls the time filming and watching the show air some of the lowest times in her life. She’s not a happy person when she’s being brought through that, and finding out that the season is going to air a second time has been difficult for her. However, she made it very clear via Instagram that she is not going to sit back and allow this to take ownership of her once again. She will not allow this to make her feel bad, and she will not be brought down as a result.
9. She’s Close to Her Girlfriends
She may not have made many close friends on reality television, but she does have long list of good friends she met in college and before. She likes to post photos of herself with those friends, and they seem to really get her, make her happy, and they make her feel good about life.
10. She’s Adventurous
Her social media pages are filled with photos of her traveling the world, and they are all adventurous photos. There aren’t many lying by the beach soaking up the sun with a cocktail and a waiter photos. She’s in the mountains. She’s in a bus road tripping. She’s in a lake. She’s hiking and exploring and traveling, and she’s loving every second of it.